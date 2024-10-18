Open in App
    Arsenal U18 coach Jack Wilshere set to join Norwich - source

    By James Olley,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YcbiI_0wC0YfZv00

    Former England midfielder Jack Wilshere is set to join Norwich City as a first-team coach, sources have told ESPN.

    The Championship club are in advanced talks with Arsenal in a move which would see him leave his post as their under-18 team manager and replace Narcis Pelach, who left Norwich to join Stoke City last month.

    A source has told ESPN that Wilshere is expected to take charge of Arsenal's U18s against Aston Villa on Saturday before finalising his departure to Norwich.

    Wilshere retired as a player in July 2022 , calling time on a career in which he made 197 appearances for Arsenal in addition to spells at West Ham , Bolton, Bournemouth and Danish side AGF Aarhus, while also amassing 34 England caps.

    Wilshere subsequently joined Arsenal's academy and formed a close relationship Ben Knapper, who was Arsenal's loans manager before moving to Norwich.

    Speaking at a news conference on Friday, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta refused to confirm Wilshere's exit but said: "He's been great. Everyone knows about the career, about his character and he's a really special personality. His attachments to the football club are unique.

    "He has this aura and charisma and a way of connecting with people. He's been an inspiration for the kids because of his history, what he did and the manner that he did it. What happens next is his decision."

    Meanwhile, Arsenal are hopeful Bukayo Saka will be fit to face Bournemouth on Saturday after Arteta confirmed he has not suffered a significant hamstring problem despite limping off during England's Nations League defeat to Greece.

    "It's not a serious injury," he said.

    "He's evolving really well. He's done a few things in the last few days when he came back from the national team after the second game. We are hopeful. We have a training session this afternoon and he did some bits yesterday, so let's see if he can make it on time."

    Kai Havertz (knee) and Gabriel Martinelli (calf) will also be assessed after Friday's training session but Thomas Partey is available after missing international duty with Ghana through illness.

    Martin Ødegaard 's ankle problem will sideline him against Bournemouth but Arteta added: "Next week will be a different story. In that later stage of rehab, where he is at the moment because he's doing a lot of stuff already, he needs to clear some markers.

    "There are certain things he needs to be comfortable with doing, especially with the ball. Next week will be crucial to understanding how close he is."

