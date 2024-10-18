Open in App
    Noman, Sajid share 20 wickets, Pakistan end winless home streak

    By Sampath Bandarupalli,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=353jAa_0wBxBN7V00

    2021 The last instance of Pakistan winning a Test match at home - against South Africa in Rawalpindi . The 152-run win in Multan ended Pakistan's 11-match streak without a win at home. It was their joint-longest streak without a win at home in Test cricket, alongside their streak between 1969 and 1975.

    6 Consecutive Test defeats for Pakistan before their victory in Multan . The win in Multan also marked Shan Masood's maiden Test win as captain , having tasted defeats in all his previous six in charge.

    7 Number of instances of all 20 wickets shared by two bowlers for their team in a Test match, including Noman Ali and Sajid Khan in Multan. The last of the previous six instances came in 1972, where Bob Massie (16) and Dennis Lillee (four) took all 20 for Australia against England at Lord's.

    3 Noman and Sajid are only the third pair from the same team with seven-plus wicket hauls in a Test match. The previous two were Ken Mackay and Ray Lindwall against India in 1956 in Chennai, and Glenn McGrath and Michael Kasprowicz against England in 1997 at The Oval. England's Phil Tufnell also took a seven-wicket haul in that Test.

    3 Number of pairs to bowl out opposition bowling unchanged in a Test innings for Pakistan, including Noman and Sajid in England's second innings. Fazal Mahmood and Khan Mohammad against Australia in 1956 and Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis against Sri Lanka in 1994 bowled out the opposition unchanged in the first innings.

    38y 8d Noman's age coming into the Multan Test. He is the second-oldest player to claim an eight-plus wicket haul in Tests since 1914. Rangana Herath was 38 years and 232 days old going into the 2016 Harare Test, where he took an eight-wicket haul in Zimbabwe's second innings.

    8 for 46 Noman's bowling figures in the fourth-innings are the second-best by any bowler in Tests in Pakistan. Abdul Qadir 's 9 for 56 against England in 1987 in Lahore are the best figures.

    3 Number of instances of Pakistan spinners taking all 20 wickets in a Test match, including Multan. The previous two were against West Indies in Faisalabad in 1980 and England in Lahore in 1987.

    11 Instances of two bowlers unchanged to bowl the opposition out in the fourth innings of a Test match. Noman and Sajid are the first pair from Pakistan to do it and the first since Keshav Maharaj and Simon Harmer against Bangladesh in 2022.

