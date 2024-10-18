Open in App
    Slot bored by questions on Alexander-Arnold Liverpool future

    By ESPN,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WGomB_0wBx2juj00

    Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has continued to bat away questions about the future of right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold .

    Sources have told ESPN earlier this month that Real Madrid have been tracking Alexander-Arnold -- whose contract at Anfield is due to expire next summer -- for some time.

    Real Madrid are looking for a right-back in the January transfer window to replace Dani Carvajal who suffered a season-ending injury during their LaLiga match against Villarreal , but also with a view to replacing the 32-year-old in the longer-term.

    Speaking in a news conference ahead of Liverpool's Premier League clash against Chelsea on Saturday, Slot said: "What was happening was that they were with their national teams.

    "Trent [Alexander-Arnold] scored a fantastic free kick like you probably saw. Same question, same answer.

    "There will always be talks about our players and it's a good thing that you ask about it, it means they do well because if they played badly, then you wouldn't have asked. I cannot tell you anything about that at this moment."

    Conor Bradley , who could replace Alexander-Arnold in the Liverpool team should he leave next summer, was praised highly by Slot for his performance this season.

    "I think it's going to be a bright future for him because he is a very good player and very good players is what we need here at Liverpool," Slot said. "He's done, last season especially, really well when he had to replace Trent and now Trent has played a lot but he is a very good player.

    "Although he has big competition from Trent, normally very good players find their way on to the team and that is what I also expect of him, in the future at this club."

