Wickramasinghe set for ODI debut against West Indies

Uncapped fast-bowling allrounder Chamindu Wickramasinghe is in line for his ODI debut after being included in place of Chamika Karunaratne in Sri Lanka's 16-man squad to face West Indies, while legspinner Jeffrey Vandersay has been brought in for offspinner Akila Dananjaya.

Karunaratne's exclusion confirms the notion that he has simply fallen out of favour with the new selection and coaching regime. He last turned out for a game for Sri Lanka in the 2023 ODI World Cup despite being part of several squads since.

But his downward trajectory has coincided with Wickramasinghe's rise following impressive showings with the bat in July's Lanka Premier League. He played in the first game of the T20I series against West Indies before increasingly spin-friendly surfaces meant Dunith Wellalage was preferred over him.

Mohamed Shiraz , who was a late inclusion in the squad to face India - as one of the replacements for the injured pair of Matheesha Pathirana and Dilshan Madushanka - retains his place, though Madushanka is also back after having missed the T20I series against West Indies. However, Pathirana, who had played all three T20Is against West Indies, misses out. Asitha Fernando rounds out the pace options.

On the spin-bowling front, a strong attack will be led by Maheesh Theekshana and Wanindu Hasaranga, with Vandersay and Wellalage providing options.

Sri Lanka's batting remains unchanged. Skipper Charith Asalanka heads a formidable unit containing the likes of Avishka Fernando, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Sadeera Samarawickrama and Nishan Madushka.

The threaa-match series will start on October 20. All three games will be played in Pallekele.

Sri Lanka T20I squad for the series against West Indies

Charith Asalanka (capt), Avishka Fernando, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Nishan Madushka, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Mohamed Shiraz