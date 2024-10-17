Open in App
    Stats - India plumb new lows on their way to 46 all out

    By Sampath Bandarupalli,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0srCnD_0wALdTwm00

    46 - India's total against New Zealand in Bengaluru was by far their lowest in Test matches at home . Their previous lowest at home was 75 all out against West Indies in 1987 in Delhi.

    It is also India's third-lowest total in Tests overall, behind their 36 against Australia at Adelaide Oval in 2020 and 42 against England at Lord's in 1974.

    1 - India's 46 all out is the lowest by any team in Test cricket in Asia . The previous lowest in Asia was 53 all out by West Indies against Pakistan in Faisalabad in 1986 and Pakistan against Australia in Sharjah in 2002.

    It is also the lowest total by any team against New Zealand in Tests. The previous lowest was 51 all out by Zimbabwe in Napier in 2012.

    3 - Number of first-innings totals lower than India's 46 after electing to bat first in men's Tests .

    5 - India batters to be dismissed for a duck in Bengaluru, all in the top eight. It is only the second instance of five out of the top-eight batters being dismissed for ducks in a Test innings. The previous instance was back in 1888, by Australia against England in Manchester.

    15 - Runs scored by India for the loss of their last seven wickets - 31 for 3 to 46 all out. Only once have India added fewer runs in a Test innings for their last seven wickets - 11 against Australia in Pune in 2017.

    26 - Matches needed for Matt Henry to complete 100 wickets in Test cricket, the joint-second fastest to the milestone among New Zealand players. Richard Hadlee took 25 matches for his 100th Test wicket, while Neil Wagner also needed 26.

    2012 - The last instance of visiting pacers bagging all ten wickets in a Test innings against India - also by New Zealand in Bengaluru . Five of the seven occasions where the visiting pacers took all ten in an innings against India since 1988 have been by New Zealand.

