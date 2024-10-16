Doping ban cut for German Olympic hockey's Yannic Seidenberg

BONN, Germany -- Yannic Seidenberg, who won the silver medal with the German men's hockey team at the 2018 Olympics, has had his doping ban cut by 18 months.

The 40-year-old forward had filed an appeal against a four-year ban imposed last year over the alleged use of testosterone and another banned substance, DHEA.

Germany's anti-doping agency said Wednesday it and the World Anti-Doping Agency reached a "case resolution agreement" with Seidenberg that suspends 12 months of the ban and cuts another six months off for delays that were deemed not to be the player's fault.

The ban had been previously backdated to start from 2022 and will now expire in March 2025.

It did not affect the Olympic silver medal Seidenberg won in 2018.

Seidenberg is the younger brother of Dennis Seidenberg, who was a defenseman on the Boston Bruins team that won the Stanley Cup in 2011.