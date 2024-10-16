How Saquon Barkley went from 'Giant for life' to Eagles

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Seated at MetLife Stadium watching the New York Giants play the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday night was a young boy wearing a blue No. 26 Saquon Barkley jersey. A few seats over was a 20-something man also wearing a blue Giants 26 jersey, except Barkley's name was taped over with a makeshift "Singletary" written on the back.

This is the delicate situation that exists for Giants fans. Running back Devin Singletary , in his first season with the Giants, now wears 26 for New York. Barkley, the star running back who was the face of the franchise the previous six seasons, left to join the rival Philadelphia Eagles as a free agent in March.

The decision prompted an outcry. Former Giants running back Tiki Barber declared at the time on his drive-time radio show on WFAN, "You're dead to us!" The tongue-and-cheek comment seemed to speak for a large portion of the fan base on social media, where the nickname "Snaquon Barkley" was born.

Barkley took offense and fired back at Barber . He didn't seem to like the blowback for making what he viewed as a business decision. He received several million dollars more in guaranteed money ($26 million in total) than the Giants offered during their almost two years of negotiations , dating back to the bye week during the 2022 season.

New York general manager Joe Schoen never officially offered Barkley a contract this past offseason. It led to the much-talked-about scene in HBO's "Hard Knocks" where owner John Mara said he was "going to have a tough time sleeping if Saquon goes to Philadelphia."

The Giants weren't thrilled that the framework of a deal was reportedly done before the start of the free agent negotiating window, front office sources told ESPN. The Eagles didn't understand why the Giants cared considering they weren't making a real push to re-sign the player they drafted No. 2 in the 2018 NFL draft.

It brings us to Week 7, when Barkley, no longer the fan favorite, returns to MetLife Stadium for the first time since signing with the division rival 90 miles to the south (1 p.m. ET Sunday, Fox). Barkley has learned what it means to switch sides in this rivalry -- which began more than 90 years ago -- built on moments like the Miracle at the Meadowlands . It should create an electric atmosphere complete with bubbling emotions.

"I don't expect a great reaction. I don't expect to be booed," Barkley said. "I look at it like this: The Philadelphia Eagles and New York Football Giants probably played in over 200 games. This rivalry was there before me, and it's going to be there after me."

BARKLEY IS BIG on visualization. It's something he says he has been doing his entire career.

So, before he steps foot on the MetLife Stadium turf in a visitor's uniform Sunday, he'll have pictured big scenes from the upcoming game with the intent of manifesting them.

"I'm pretty sure I'll visualize breaking a long touchdown run," Barkley told ESPN, "making plays there. That goes a long way."

One thing Barkley is having trouble picturing is some kind of over-the-top reaction from the Giants faithful.

"Maybe I'm naive, but I think it's over. That chapter's closed," he said before Week 6. "I truly don't care no more, and I'm pretty sure fans don't care no more."

While that might sound out of sync with general expectations for Sunday's game, it does speak to the mindset he has adopted since signing a three-year, $37.75 million free agent contract with the Eagles this past offseason.

He acknowledged at his introductory news conference that it was "definitely a little different" to put on an Eagles hoodie for the first time and to see his daughter, Jada, decked out in green gear after being on the "worse side of the rivalry, I guess you could say, for the past couple years."

But that weirdness has "definitely faded" as the weeks have gone on. He has embraced the fresh start, saying he felt like a rookie all over again. He has marveled at the talent in the huddle with him, from Jalen Hurts to DeVonta Smith to A.J. Brown . He has immersed himself in the culture and actively worked to build relationships in the locker room -- from going toe-to-toe with Hurts on the squat rack to golfing with a host of teammates during their downtime.

Seeing Barkley with wings on his helmet has begun to feel more normal for observers over time. He has been a bright spot on a 3-2 Eagles team that has yet to put it all together, ranking third in average rushing yards per game (96.4) with five total touchdowns. Barkley became the first player in franchise history to have 100-plus scrimmage yards in each of the first four games to start the year.

"I couldn't tell you how many times I've just really shook my head like, man, that was an unbelievable cut," Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said after Barkley rushed for 147 yards and two touchdowns against the Saints in Week 3. "And he's making these cuts at 230 pounds. Oh, on top of that, he's making these cuts at 4.3 speed. Who is like him, you know what I mean?

"You guys all see the plays he makes, but what a teammate he is. He works his butt off. ... I can't say enough good things about him."

Giants fans saw that unique skill set up close for six seasons: Barkley racked up 2,600 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns at MetLife Stadium during his time in blue, and will have a chance to add to that Sunday.

THERE ARE 110 players who have been on both the Giants and Eagles throughout their careers. They include quarterback Norm Snead, tight end Mark Bavaro, running back and kick returner Brian Mitchell, wide receiver Steve Smith and linebacker Carlos Emmons, to name a few.

None are Saquon Barkley. He's the rare star to have jumped directly from one rival to the other in the prime of his career.

Giants left guard Jon Runyan Jr. understands the fine line between appreciation and vitriol. He grew up an Eagles fan -- his father, Jon Runyan, was a Pro Bowl right tackle in Philadelphia from 2000 to 2008 -- but knows his association with the other side of the rivalry affords him no free passes.

"If I was an Eagles fan, I would've loved it," Runyan said of Barkley's move. "But if I was a Giants fan, I would've felt betrayed, for sure."

There is one player on the Giants' active roster who has played for the Eagles. Linebacker and special-teamer Patrick Johnson , who played in 54 games as an Eagle from 2021 to 2024 including an appearance in Super Bowl LVII, was claimed off waivers several weeks back. The Eagles have former Giants in Barkley, offensive lineman Nick Gates and wide receiver Parris Campbell .

Switching teams is more common now than 20 or 30 years ago. Free agency has certainly changed the landscape, but so have the economics.

Barber, who says he likes Barkley personally and even drafted him for his fantasy team despite his comments earlier this year, insists flipping to the Eagles isn't a move he would have made during his playing career (1997-2006). He's the leading rusher in Giants history with 10,449 rushing yards -- almost double what Barkley tallied while in New York.

"The discrepancy in money wasn't the same as it is now. You were basically going to get the same thing no matter where you went or what you did," Barber said. "It wouldn't have made sense. In my era, the rivalry was real. It wasn't like, 'Oh, I know these guys. It's cool.' It was real. You hated them.

"Since the money wasn't that big of a deal, it was just like it's worth it, for the fans, to stay."

Five games in with a different team, Barkley is downplaying the switch.

"Nothing different. You learn the culture. You get adjusted to moving. I guess because I'm a high-profile guy or a well-known name in the league [it gets more attention], but I'm not the first player to play for a division rival," he said.

"[Cleveland linebacker] Devin Bush used to be with the Steelers. [Former Raven linebacker] Patrick Queen is with the Steelers now. [Safety] Geno Stone was with the Ravens and now is with the Bengals. It's common. ... It's part of the NFL."

The Eagles running back remains interwoven with the Giants. His situation was monitored closely by his former locker room, and he remains in touch with several of his former teammates.

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones told ESPN the two "talk frequently" after years of spending time together on and off the field. Barkley texted Jones to keep his head up after a rough opener and to congratulate him on the Giants' first win of the season, Week 3 in Cleveland.

Conversely, Jones and the Giants have kept a close eye on how Barkley is performing in Philadelphia. Veteran wide receiver Darius Slayton reposted a clip of Barkley's exploits on Instagram several weeks back. Jones has watched some of Barkley in Eagles green.

"It is a little different. Just used to being on the field with him, seeing him in Giants colors," Jones said. "So yeah, seeing him in an Eagles uniform for the first time was a little bit different for sure."

Barber believes there will be a mixed reaction for Barkley's return to MetLife. There will be those who respect what he did in six seasons. But there's a chance the vocal majority will express their disgust for the new colors he dons.

"It adds another layer to the rivalry," Barber said.