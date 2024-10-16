Titans still trying to figure what works best with Will Levis

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The marriage between first-year head coach Brian Callahan and quarterback Will Levis was supposed to transform the Tennessee Titans ' offense into a more modernized scheme.

Callahan has a track record of success working with quarterbacks including Hall of Famer Peyton Manning, Super Bowl winner Matthew Stafford and most recently the Cincinnati Bengals ' Joe Burrow . The Titans hired Callahan in January to help maximize Levis' potential.

But five games into the season it looks like the vision for Levis becoming the latest prestigious passer to play for Callahan seems a little far-fetched, and the Titans (1-4) are relying on the rushing attack and defense to keep them in games.

Last season, Tennessee's 29.1 passing attempts per game were the least in the league, and this year, the Titans are averaging even less (28.4 attempts).

Tennessee's offense isn't much different from the previous schemes, but the biggest difference is the loss of All-Pro running back Derrick Henry -- who finished second in the NFL last season with 1,167 rushing yards.

Tennessee has been able to move the ball on the ground, averaging 118.2 yards per game (14th in the league), while the passing offense is the second worst, gaining only 135 yards per contest.

Levis finished 16 for 27 passing for 95 yards in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Indianapolis Colts .

"We try to lean into our strength, which right now is running the football," Callahan said. "Nothing really is good enough at this point."

Callahan found a groove in the run game early and used it to take a 17-10 lead Sunday after Tony Pollard 's 23-yard scamper with 6:19 left in the third quarter. But it wasn't enough to hold off the Colts, who scored 10 points in the fourth.

Levis only completed three of his 10 pass attempts in the final quarter and was intercepted once. Three of the Titans' four losses have been by one score, and opposing teams have managed to take the lead in the fourth quarter.

"You've got to throw the ball in the NFL to win," Callahan said. "You can run the ball really well and we do. But we've got to find ways when the game is tight and throw it to make enough plays to give us a chance to win the game."

Callahan said he is committed to Levis remaining the starter, even after he threw his league-high seventh interception Sunday, but it seems as if Callahan is becoming more conservative as a playcaller. The Titans have tried to reel Levis in by using the game plan to get him to manage situations better.

"We'll go into the game with certain sections for those downfield types of plays," said quarterbacks coach Bo Hardegree of the intent of the playcalls, "and we'll have certain sections where just spit the ball out, be a point guard."

Levis is embracing the role, and he feels Callahan's plan is making him a better quarterback. There are times when he has gotten the ball to as many as eight different pass catchers on a drive, so he's capable of distributing the football.

"I'm seeing things well," Levis said. "The more that I get reps in this offense, the more I'll know when I can see when those bigger plays are there, where I can start bypassing some of those first or second reads."

But the numbers don't seem to indicate that next step is coming soon. Levis' 5.6 average yards per completion is 1.5 less than last year.

The Titans' 135 pass yards per game is second worst in the NFL, and Levis' eight turnovers leads the NFL.

Still, Callahan knows his team's success depends on the second-year quarterback.

"I think we have a guy that's got the potential to be a really good quarterback," Callahan said of Levis. "The best teams have the best quarterbacks usually, and the guys that are playing for division championships and conference championships and Super Bowls are usually the best quarterbacks in the league."

Levis will go head to head with one of the league's best quarterbacks in Josh Allen in Week 7 when the Titans travel to Highmark Stadium to face the Buffalo Bills (4-2) on Sunday. Then things don't get any easier in Week 8 when they travel to Ford Field to face the Detroit Lions (4-1).

"There's things that [Levis] does well," Callahan said. "I got to keep finding ways to highlight those things for him. He needs a little bit of success, too, and he needs to get a little confidence going."