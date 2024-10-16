Open in App
    Mexico boss Javier Aguirre praises 'leader' Raul Jiménez

    By Cesar Hernandez,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M20V8_0w8nclwM00

    GUADALAJARA, Mexico -- Mexico men's coach Javier Aguirre has praised Raúl Jiménez as an important "leader" for the national team after the Fulham striker collected a goal and an assist in a 2-0 win over Mauricio Pochettino's U.S. men's national team on Tuesday.

    "He came back very well [from his injury], very well. He's scored goals, he's made assists. He looks mature and in good form, having completely overcome his injury. I think he is definitely a leader for us," Aguirre said post-game. "A very important player for us."

    Thanks to the attacking efforts of Jiménez, Mexico snapped a seven-game winless streak over their U.S. rivals and claimed their first victory against the team since 2019.

    With the result in hand for both coaches who recently started tenures with their respective national team, Aguirre now holds a two-win, two-draw record, while Pochettino has been given a one-win, one-loss start.

    As for Jiménez, the Fulham player is now on a brilliant run of form with five goals and two assists in his last nine games for club and country.

    Jiménez received a nomination for the English Premier League 's Player of the Month following his return to form.

    The 33-year-old had a miraculous turnaround after dealing with a life-threatening head injury in 2021 that kept him out for months.

    After the international break, Jiménez will return to Fulham, who are set to play Aston Villa on Saturday, before looking ahead to the quarterfinal stage of Concacaf's Nations League in November.

