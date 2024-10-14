Open in App
    Nico Williams calls fight against racism his 'No. 1 goal'

    By Adriana Garcia,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AU2hz_0w600hCr00

    Athletic Club and Spain forward Nico Williams has said his number one goal in life is to fight racism.

    Williams, who was in born in Spain to Ghanaian parents, has suffered racist abuse in LaLiga .

    The 22-year-old, who played a starring role as Spain won Euro 2024, told El Mundo : "My brother [Athletic's Iñaki Williams ] and I, as black people, have an important task in this life, which is the fight against racism. It's my number one goal. As a public figure, in order to contribute to that fight, I cannot be sidetracked or become a freak and not have my feet on the ground."

    Racism in football has been a recurring problem in Spain, with Real Madrid 's Vinícius Júnior repeatedly harassed by some opposing fans since arriving in the country in 2018.

    Vinícius said last year that Spain is considered a racist country.

    "Obviously I'm not in Vinícius' skin and I don't know how he feels," Williams said. "I can speak for myself and it's true that in football there are too many insults. I don't like it when they insult others, whether it's Vinícius or Luka Modric . You have to go to the field to enjoy and support your team without needing to insult anyone.

    "I don't know, I think we have to reflect because I don't understand that behaviour [insults, racism, flare throwing] and they make football worse.

    "Too often there is a lack of respect for others."

    LaLiga and the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) have both said they are committed to the fight against racism.

    Last month a Mallorca fan was handed a 12-month suspended sentence by a Spanish court for racially insulting Vinícius and Villarreal 's Samuel Chukwueze .

    "I think that Spain is moving forward on the right path and we must continue like this," Williams said. "There are always people who try to sell another image of immigrants, but they are a minority. I am very happy to see that progress is being made in this battle against racism."

    Asked if he considers himself to be an example of a multicultural Spain, Williams said: "Yes and I like to be.

    "It is important to make everyone aware that many people come to Spain to earn their bread, to try to achieve a future that they do not have in their countries and to give a better life to their children. My family did that journey. I am going to try to do everything in my power so that these people [immigrants] can have a better life."

    shoo
    21m ago
    The word has lost its meaning
    Joe Diesel
    7h ago
    Hey its the mayor.
