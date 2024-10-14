Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • ESPN

    Ghulam to debut as Pakistan stack XI with spinners for second Test

    By Danyal Rasool,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NdDdA_0w5zfvPe00

    Pakistan have ripped up their home template ahead of the second Test starting Tuesday, naming three specialist spinners in their starting XI alongside seam bowling allrounder Aamer Jamal. Left-arm spinner Noman Ali , legspinner Zahid Mahmood and offspinner Sajid Khan have all been called up in a radical shift away from the green-top seaming tracks Pakistan have recently said they aspire to produce at home.

    Part of this has been borne of necessity, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah have both been released from the squad for fitness or form reasons, and England's batters, at any rate, appeared supremely untroubled against Pakistan's pace battery for large parts.

    However, with Pakistan going through a dearth of quality spin bowling of late combined with their frontline spinner Abrar Ahmed ending up in hospital during the first Test, the decision to double down on spin remains a remarkable turnaround. Just two months earlier in Rawalpindi, against Bangladesh, Pakistan had contentiously fielded an all-seam attack, pointing at least in part to sort of pitches they had asked for at home.

    With Pakistan's first class-season yet to begin, none of the three incoming spinners has the sort of recent red-ball experience that would be useful with a challenge as formidable as this England side. Noman last played a first-class game in October 2023, while Mahmood and Sajid have not played one since January this year

    Kamran Ghulam will make his debut to replace Babar Azam, who was released from the squad after an extended run of poor form. The batting line-up is otherwise unchanged, with Jamal at eight continuing to give them the security of batting depth Pakistan have desired. However, it also means he is the only seam bowler in the side, potentially placing a huge bowling responsibility on his shoulders should conditions appear partial to seam at any stages in this Test.

    If captain Shan Masood (or Mohammad Rizwan) doesn't roll his arm over in Multan, it will be the first time that Pakistan will have only one pace-bowling option in a men's Test.

    ESPNcricinfo has learnt there was a spirited debate among the selection committee members about the final composition of the squad, which had not been announced when assistant coach Azhar Mahmood came out for the pre-match press conference. He even acknowledged the reason for the delay in the squad announcement was discussion on the "11th" name in the squad; the selectors had considered fielding one more pace bowler. Ultimately, though confidence that the pitch would take excessive turn won out giving Pakistan's bowling attack a drastically different look to the one that started the season three Tests earlier.

    Pakistan XI for second Test vs England

    Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub, Shan Masood (capt), Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Ali Agha, Aamer Jamal, Noman Ali, Sajid Khan, Zahid Mehmood.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Meet India's oldest living Test cricketer, who played the game because it was fun
    ESPN8 hours ago
    Kamran Ghulam: I had been waiting for my chance. That's all I thought about
    ESPN21 hours ago
    Latham hopes cloudy Bengaluru brings NZ's seamers to life
    ESPN21 hours ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks25 days ago
    Mithali Raj: Time for 'saturated' India to move on from Harmanpreet as captain
    ESPN20 hours ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson11 days ago
    SEC coaches: League 'setting standard' for men's basketball
    ESPN14 hours ago
    Teen Girl Survives Ambush Shark Attack, Loses Limbs at Florida Beach
    Lisa S. Gerard22 hours ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza4 days ago
    Threatening, anti-gay email sent to wife of Liberty's Breanna Stewart
    ESPN13 hours ago
    50 houses remain empty; Brunswick Housing Authority says it’s due to its own mishaps
    The Current GA3 days ago
    Hendrick won't appeal Alex Bowman DQ that cost him playoff spot
    ESPN1 day ago
    Katich to continue in charge of Manchester Originals men's team
    ESPN18 hours ago
    Voters pick South Carolina to win SEC women's basketball title
    ESPN1 day ago
    Utah defenseman Sean Durzi, upper-body injury, out indefinitely
    ESPN12 hours ago
    This Gentle Giant Was Surrendered After Owner "No Longer Had Use For Him"
    Camilo Díaz10 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post20 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama27 days ago
    Former Staff Reveal Meghan Markle’s Extreme Anger Behind Closed Doors
    André Emilio19 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA12 days ago
    Safe storage, minimum age gun laws would curb violence, study says
    The Current GA21 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz21 days ago
    Pro Women's Hockey League starts second season on Nov. 30
    ESPN18 hours ago
    AP NCAA women's basketball poll reaction: Biggest game for every Top 25 team
    ESPN19 hours ago
    Legal fund fuels American dream for Denver migrants from Venezuela
    David Heitz14 days ago
    NWSL's newest franchise to be called BOS Nation FC
    ESPN20 hours ago
    Seiya Tsutsumi stops Takuma Inoue to win WBA bantamweight title
    ESPN2 days ago
    Meet The Playful & Well-Behaved Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney13 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy