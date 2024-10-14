Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • ESPN

    Trial by spin: Tough challenge turns tougher for New Zealand in India

    By Ashish Pant,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rSdNz_0w5w4sXk00

    This was meant to be New Zealand's great Test-match adventure in the subcontinent. They were to start with a non-World Test Championship (WTC) game against Afghanistan in Greater Noida to get acclimatised to the conditions, travel to Sri Lanka for a two-Test series and work on their spin game, and then return to India and try and achieve something no team has in 12 years - win a Test series in the country. It was a rare stretch of six Tests in the region with their WTC final chances still very much alive.

    But halfway into it, the plan has unravelled, quickly.

    To start with, no play was possible in Greater Noida across five days. The spinners and Kamindu Mendis blew them away in Sri Lanka for a 2-0 knockout. Tim Southee has stepped down from captaincy, and their best and most experienced batter, Kane Williamson, has a groin injury and will miss at least the first Test in India.

    Now in Bengaluru for the first of the three Tests starting on Wednesday, New Zealand are with a new captain, without their best batter (temporarily), and with a batting unit that has had one of its poorest years against spin.

    In 12 innings in 2024, New Zealand have lost 67 of 104 wickets to spin - their most in five years - and they still have six Tests to go this year. Their average of 22.58 against spin in 2024 is the worst for any team in the WTC.

    They were found out in Sri Lanka, where they lost 37 of their 40 wickets to spinners. While still competitive in the first Test, with Latham, Williamson, Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell all scoring half-centuries across the two innings, they were left shell-shocked in the second Test . On a surface where Sri Lanka amassed 602 for 5, New Zealand were bowled out for 88 inside 40 overs. They came up with a much better show in the second dig to score 360, but the Test was pretty much done by then.

    New Zealand's struggles against spin is not just limited to the subcontinent.

    They started the 2023-25 cycle with a trip to Bangladesh, where 31 of the 36 New Zealand wickets fell to spinners, even as New Zealand fought back in Dhaka to level the series 1-1.

    Then they went back home to play a second-string South Africa side and mowed them down in the two Tests. While Will O'Rourke was the leading wicket-taker in the series with nine wickets, second and third on that list were South Africa's left-arm spinner Neil Brand and offspinner Dane Piedt , both taking eight wickets apiece. Brand was making his debut in the series while Piedt was playing a Test after more than four years.

    New Zealand then played another two Tests at home, against Australia. They went down 2-0 with Nathan Lyon turning out to be Australia's highest wicket-taker with 13 wickets in the series, which included a ten-wicket haul in the first game in Wellington .

    Of New Zealand's current top order, Williamson has scored the most runs against spin in the ongoing WTC cycle for them: 410 at an average of 37.27. But 11 of his 14 dismissals have come against spin too. The same is the case with almost every other major batter. Ravindra has fallen to spin seven out of 12 times; Phillips nine out of 12; Mitchell eight out of 12; and Devon Conway eight out of ten. In the Sri Lanka series, several batters got stuck on the crease making them easy targets for Prabath Jayasuriya & Co.

    Barring Williamson (four) and Ravindra (one), no other New Zealand batter has scored a century in this WTC cycle. As things stand, Joe Root (six) has more centuries than the entire New Zealand batting unit in this period. And as New Zealand get ready in Bengaluru, they won't even have the Williamson cushion.

    It's not entirely doom and gloom for them, though. Latham has five fifties in ten Test innings in India, Ravindra had a fabulous ODI World Cup here last year, and the likes of Mitchell, Phillips and Conway all have decent exposure to the conditions through their stints at the IPL.

    India is arguably the toughest country to visit in Test cricket, and with R Ashwin breathing fire and Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav to back him up, New Zealand don't need to be told that they have a mountain to climb.

    But Bengaluru is one place in India where New Zealand are likely to feel at home. There has been decent rain in the lead-up to the opening Test, and there is plenty of cloud cover expected throughout. That's not to say there will be no turn on offer for the spinners, but New Zealand will have something to cling to, especially with the WTC final spot on the line.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Makeshift Pakistan find a way to turn a corner in Multan
    ESPN6 hours ago
    'I'm just ready': Qiana Joseph pummels England as West Indies find a new matchwinner
    ESPN21 hours ago
    Meet India's oldest living Test cricketer, who played the game because it was fun
    ESPN18 hours ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Mithali Raj: Time for 'saturated' India to move on from Harmanpreet as captain
    ESPN1 day ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks25 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon3 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson12 days ago
    Katich to continue in charge of Manchester Originals men's team
    ESPN1 day ago
    Report says 1,114 bank branches have closed in California – predicts branches become extinct by 2037
    The HD Post29 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber7 days ago
    'Bionic Woman' Star Lindsay Wagner Was Inspired by Actress Anne Bancroft in 'The Miracle Worker'
    Herbie J Pilato21 days ago
    Threatening, anti-gay email sent to wife of Liberty's Breanna Stewart
    ESPN23 hours ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza5 days ago
    Jonas Eidevall resigns as Arsenal women's manager
    ESPN1 day ago
    Former Staff Reveal Meghan Markle’s Extreme Anger Behind Closed Doors
    André Emilio20 days ago
    Pro Women's Hockey League starts second season on Nov. 30
    ESPN1 day ago
    Hawai'i to join Mountain West as full-time member in July 2026
    ESPN1 day ago
    USMNT to play Jamaica in Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals
    ESPN2 hours ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post22 days ago
    SoCon moves volleyball tournament from Asheville amid hurricane recovery
    ESPN22 hours ago
    Great Shakeout is Tomorrow October 17
    Alameda Post41 minutes ago
    Sinner cements No. 1 ranking, Nadal sets retirement date, and more this week in tennis
    ESPN1 day ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune10 days ago
    Opinion: Without migrant gangs on every corner, President Trump's visit to Aurora sure to be weird
    David Heitz7 days ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Teen Girl Survives Ambush Shark Attack, Loses Limbs at Florida Beach
    Lisa S. Gerard1 day ago
    Beyond thoughts and prayers: Counselors step up to help a Georgia community after deadly school shooting
    The Current GA28 days ago
    Major California retailer raises minimum wage to $19.25
    The HD Post5 days ago
    President of suspended Russian Olympic Committee to step down
    ESPN1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy