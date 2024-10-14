Cristiano Ronaldo designs career-inspired luxury watches

Cristiano Ronaldo has unveiled his own watch collection that feature outlines of iconic moments in his football career on the clock face.

The football-themed watches have been released in partnership with American jewelry and wristwatch retailer Jacob & Co.

The Portugal captain showcased his new time-pieces as part of the Jacob & Co x CR7 Epic X collection on social media .

"I've always dreamed of having my own watch collection," Ronaldo wrote. "The 'Flight of CR7' and the 'Heart of CR7' are inspired by some of my most iconic moments on the pitch. I hope you love them as much as I do."

The 'Flight of CR7' was inspired by Ronaldo's goal with Real Madrid , a classic header against his former team Manchester United in the Round-of-16 tie in the 2012-13 Champions League.

The 'Heart of CR7' displays Ronaldo's celebratory stance after that goal, used as a logo by the CR7 company.

The exclusive watches have Ronaldo's image and signature on the bridges with "coloured sapphire caseback with gold-printed image of CR7."

"Epic X Flight of CR7 and Epic X Heart of CR7 are a celebration of football hall-of-famer and acclaimed athlete Cristiano Ronaldo," Jacob & Co said.