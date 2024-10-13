Open in App
    • ESPN

    Jannik Sinner wins in Shanghai, denies Novak Djokovic bid for 100th title

    By Reuters,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NaNrI_0w5A5laU00

    SHANGHAI -- Top-ranked Jannik Sinner beat Novak Djokovic in straight sets to win the Shanghai Masters on Sunday, giving the Italian his tour-leading seventh title of the season.

    Sinner bettered the 24-time Grand Slam champion 7-6 (4), 6-3 in 1 hour, 37 minutes and never faced a break point in the outdoor hard-court tournament. Sinner hit eight aces and 22 winners to four and 12, respectively, for Djokovic.

    Djokovic was aiming for his 100th tour-level title and his fifth in Shanghai. Only Jimmy Connors with 109 titles and Roger Federer with 103 have hit the century mark in men's tennis.

    Sinner became the first man to win more than six titles in a season since Andy Murray won nine in 2016. He also pulled level in his career record against Djokovic, now at four wins apiece.

    "It was a very tough match, obviously, playing against Novak is one of the toughest challenges we have," Sinner said. "It's tough to tell you a secret about [Djokovic] because he doesn't have any weaknesses. You have to try and use the small chances that he gives you, but there are not many during the match. He is a legend of our sport, he's very tough to play against, so I am very happy."

    The victory for Sinner came after he lost the final of the China Open in Beijing to Carlos Alcaraz and amid an ongoing doping case.

    The 23-year-old Sinner is now 8-2 against top-five opponents on hard courts this year, with both losses coming against Alcaraz, who watched Sunday's final from the stands.

    The 37-year-old Djokovic was playing in China for the first time in five years.

    He also lost to Sinner in the Australian Open semifinals. His only title for the year was at the Paris Olympics, where he beat Alcaraz for the gold medal.

    "I think I played some really good tennis, but congratulations to Jannik," Djokovic said. "He was just too good today. Too strong, too fast, well done. You're having an incredible year. You deserve this."

