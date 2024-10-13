Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • ESPN

    Australia bring in Heather Graham in place of the injured Tayla Vlaeminck

    By Valkerie Baynes,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cKfRW_0w575fGI00

    Australia quick Tayla Vlaeminck will miss the remainder of the women's T20 World Cup after she was injured during their previous group-stage game, against Pakistan on Friday. She has been replaced in the squad by Heather Graham .

    Alyssa Healy , Australia's captain, is still with the squad but her team is sweating on her fitness too, after she suffered a right-foot injury while batting in the same match.

    Healy was ruled out of Australia's final group-stage game against India in Sharjah on Sunday and will continue to be assessed over the coming days. Tahlia McGrath was set to captain Australia against India in Healy's absence, with Ellyse Perry acting as vice-captain.

    Vlaeminck dislocated her right - bowling - shoulder while trying to stop a boundary in the first over of the match in Dubai. Running back from short third to cut off a shot from Muneeba Ali, Vlaeminck slid but her knee got stuck in the turf as she reached for the ball and flicked it back before tumbling over the rope, crying out and clutching at her shoulder as she did so.

    She had come into the side for the big-hitting Grace Harris, adding pace in what Healy described as an "impact for impact" swap in Australia's first match of the tournament at the ground, having opened their campaign with wins against Sri Lanka and New Zealand on a slower pitch in Sharjah.

    It was Vlaeminck's first World Cup match since 2018 and the second in a career punctuated by serious injuries - including two ACL injuries, a twice-dislocated left shoulder, and stress fractures to her foot.

    Healy and Vlaeminck both underwent scans on their respective injuries on Saturday.

    Graham, a right-arm seam bowler, has played five T20Is and one ODI with career-best figures of 4 for 8 in the shortest format during Australia's tour of India in 2022.

    While available for selection against India, Graham was not included in the playing XI.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Trial by spin: Tough challenge turns tougher for New Zealand in India
    ESPN1 day ago
    Mithali Raj: Time for 'saturated' India to move on from Harmanpreet as captain
    ESPN11 hours ago
    Powerplay podcast: India OUT as New Zealand get it together
    ESPN1 day ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Anya Shrubsole: England will believe they can go 'toe-to-toe' with Australia
    ESPN1 day ago
    The new way biologists count Yellowstone-region grizzly bears, explained
    WyoFile5 days ago
    COVID-19 Treatment Recalled Nationwide Due to Serious Health Risk
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    $59K Lottery Wins in Florida! Tickets Sold in Broward and a Local Publix
    Akeena2 days ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney12 days ago
    Wyoming calls off sale of wildlife-rich tract in Jackson Hole (not the Kelly Parcel)
    WyoFile28 days ago
    Winner of World Conker Championships accused of cheating
    ESPN8 hours ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson11 days ago
    In Memory of 'The Jeffersons' Star Sherman Hemsley: 12 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato25 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile15 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson7 days ago
    In Memory of Sal Mineo: 48 Years After He Was Murdered
    Herbie J Pilato17 days ago
    The Zodiac Women Who Don’t Need a Man: Unapologetically Fierce, Independent, and Thriving
    Emily Standley Allard11 days ago
    5 Subtle Signs Your Cat Loves You More Than You Think
    Vision Pet Care14 days ago
    You're Invited: Learn More About Fostering Rescue Dogs at Halloween Event on Cape Cod
    Dianna Carney9 days ago
    SoCon moves volleyball tournament from Asheville amid hurricane recovery
    ESPN3 hours ago
    Detroit Lions TE Sam LaPorta scores 52-yard TD off flea-flicker
    ESPN2 days ago
    Hendrick won't appeal Alex Bowman DQ that cost him playoff spot
    ESPN1 day ago
    Meet Oliver: The Tiny Puppy With An Enormous Personality
    Dianna Carney12 days ago
    The best steak in the western Suburbs is Served at this restaurant.
    Chicago Food King17 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bosom Buddies' Actress Wendy Jo Sperber: 2 Decades After Her Tragic Death From Cancer
    Herbie J Pilato29 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Little Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney26 days ago
    50 houses remain empty; Brunswick Housing Authority says it’s due to its own mishaps
    The Current GA3 days ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz25 days ago
    Rodney Dangerfield Suffered Heart Attack On 80th Birthday During TV's 'Tonight Show' with Jay Leno
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    NBA Rank 2024-25: Top player rankings from 100 to 51
    ESPN13 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy