Australia bring in Heather Graham in place of the injured Tayla Vlaeminck

Australia quick Tayla Vlaeminck will miss the remainder of the women's T20 World Cup after she was injured during their previous group-stage game, against Pakistan on Friday. She has been replaced in the squad by Heather Graham .

Alyssa Healy , Australia's captain, is still with the squad but her team is sweating on her fitness too, after she suffered a right-foot injury while batting in the same match.

Healy was ruled out of Australia's final group-stage game against India in Sharjah on Sunday and will continue to be assessed over the coming days. Tahlia McGrath was set to captain Australia against India in Healy's absence, with Ellyse Perry acting as vice-captain.

Vlaeminck dislocated her right - bowling - shoulder while trying to stop a boundary in the first over of the match in Dubai. Running back from short third to cut off a shot from Muneeba Ali, Vlaeminck slid but her knee got stuck in the turf as she reached for the ball and flicked it back before tumbling over the rope, crying out and clutching at her shoulder as she did so.

She had come into the side for the big-hitting Grace Harris, adding pace in what Healy described as an "impact for impact" swap in Australia's first match of the tournament at the ground, having opened their campaign with wins against Sri Lanka and New Zealand on a slower pitch in Sharjah.

It was Vlaeminck's first World Cup match since 2018 and the second in a career punctuated by serious injuries - including two ACL injuries, a twice-dislocated left shoulder, and stress fractures to her foot.

Healy and Vlaeminck both underwent scans on their respective injuries on Saturday.

Graham, a right-arm seam bowler, has played five T20Is and one ODI with career-best figures of 4 for 8 in the shortest format during Australia's tour of India in 2022.

While available for selection against India, Graham was not included in the playing XI.