    Ruoning Yin wins LPGA Buick Shanghai for 4th career LPGA victory

    2 days ago

    SHANGHAI -- Ruoning Yin shot an 8-under 64 on Sunday to win the LPGA Buick Shanghai tournament, the fourth career LPGA victory for the Chinese golfer.

    Yin trailed third-round leader Mao Saigo of Japan by one stroke, but rallied with birdies on five of the final six holes. Yin finished on 25-under 263 for the four rounds at the Qizhong Garden Golf Club.

    Saigo closed with a 71 and tied for second with Sei Young Kim of South Korea, who carded a 68. Saigo was looking for her first LPGA Tour victory. They were both six strokes off the lead, finishing at 19-under 269.

    Two of the LPGA's top players -- Nelly Korda and Lydia Ko -- were not in the field this week in China. Both are entered next week in the BMW Ladies Championship in South Korea.

    Yealimi Noh of the United States carded a 67 on Sunday to finish in fourth place, seven strokes behind the winner.

    Hye-Jin Choi of South Korea shot a 62, the low round of the tournament. She finished tied for fifth, nine shots off the pace.

