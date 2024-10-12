Open in App
    Joël Matip: Ex-Liverpool defender retires from football

    By ESPN,

    2 days ago

    Former Cameroon and Liverpool defender Joël Matip has retired from football aged 33, the Merseyside club confirmed in a statement on Saturday .

    After joining Liverpool on a free transfer in 2016, Matip spent eight years at Anfield, all of which came under Jürgen Klopp.

    During his spell, he won the Champions League in 2019 and Premier League title in 2020, as well as the FA Cup and two Carabao Cups.

    His last appearance for the club came against Sheffield United last year, where he suffered an ACL injury.

    "Matip and supporters said farewell to one another at Anfield on the final day of last season, ahead of the expiry of his contract, and he has now confirmed that his playing career has reached a conclusion," Liverpool said in their statement.

    The centre-back also made 27 international appearances for Cameroon, featuring for the country at the 2010 and 2014 World Cups.

