    • ESPN

    How many tennis titles has Rafael Nadal won? Career stats

    By ESPN,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F52BQ_0w1jiyWk00

    Rafael Nadal has announced his plans to retire , marking the end to a historic tennis career that has spanned more than two decades. His final tournament will take place in November, where he'll represent Spain at the Davis Cup finals.

    Nadal has won a number of trophies and accolades throughout his tenure in the sport, including 92 ATP titles, more than 1,000 ATP wins and two Olympic gold medals. Here are his Grand Slam wins and team accomplishments:

    2022

    Australian Open singles champion

    French Open singles champion

    2020

    French Open singles champion

    2019

    French Open singles champion

    US Open singles champion

    Davis Cup champion

    2018

    French Open singles champion

    2017

    US Open singles champion

    French Open singles champion

    2016

    Gold medal at Rio Olympics in men's doubles

    2014

    French Open singles champion

    2013

    US Open singles champion

    French Open singles champion

    2012

    French Open singles champion

    2011

    French Open singles champion

    Davis Cup champion

    2010

    French Open singles champion

    Wimbledon singles champion

    US Open singles champion

    2009

    Australian Open singles champion

    Davis Cup champion

    2008

    French Open singles champion

    Wimbledon singles champion

    Gold medal at Beijing Olympics in men's singles

    2007

    French Open singles champion

    2006

    French Open singles champion

    2005

    French Open singles champion

    2004

    Davis Cup champion

    For more tennis coverage, check out the ESPN hub page for breaking news , rankings , schedules and more.

