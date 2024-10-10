How many tennis titles has Rafael Nadal won? Career stats

Rafael Nadal has announced his plans to retire , marking the end to a historic tennis career that has spanned more than two decades. His final tournament will take place in November, where he'll represent Spain at the Davis Cup finals.

Nadal has won a number of trophies and accolades throughout his tenure in the sport, including 92 ATP titles, more than 1,000 ATP wins and two Olympic gold medals. Here are his Grand Slam wins and team accomplishments:

2022

Australian Open singles champion

French Open singles champion

2020

French Open singles champion

2019

French Open singles champion

US Open singles champion

Davis Cup champion

2018

French Open singles champion

2017

US Open singles champion

French Open singles champion

2016

Gold medal at Rio Olympics in men's doubles

2014

French Open singles champion

2013

US Open singles champion

French Open singles champion

2012

French Open singles champion

2011

French Open singles champion

Davis Cup champion

2010

French Open singles champion

Wimbledon singles champion

US Open singles champion

2009

Australian Open singles champion

Davis Cup champion

2008

French Open singles champion

Wimbledon singles champion

Gold medal at Beijing Olympics in men's singles

2007

French Open singles champion

2006

French Open singles champion

2005

French Open singles champion

2004

Davis Cup champion

