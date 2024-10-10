Open in App
    Stats - England's mammoth total, Brook and Root pile on records

    By Sampath Bandarupalli,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EJlL8_0w1PIlRL00

    1 England became the first team to post 800-plus runs in an innings against Pakistan in Tests. The previous highest against Pakistan was 790 for 3 by West Indies in 1958 in Kingston.

    It is also the highest total by any team in Pakistan , with the previous highest bieng 765 for 6 by Pakistan against Sri Lanka in Karachi in 2009.

    454 The partnership between Joe Root and Harry Brook is now the highest for England in Test cricket, bettering the 411-run stand between Peter May and Colin Cowdrey against West Indies in 1957, also for the fourth wicket.

    It is also the highest partnership in Tests against Pakistan , going past the 446-run stand by Conrad Hunte and Gary Sobers for the second wicket in 1958 in Kingston.

    3 Number of partnerships in Test cricket , higher than Root and Brook's 454 in Multan. It is now the highest stand by a visiting pair, surpassing the partnership of 451 runs by Don Bradman and Bill Ponsford against England for the second wicket at The Oval in 1934.

    1 Root and Brook also put on the highest stand for the fourth or a lower wicket in Tests as the previous highest was 449 between Adam Voges and Shaun Marsh against West Indies in 2015 in Hobart.

    3 Instances of two batters scoring 250-plus runs in the same Test innings, including Root and Brook in Multan. Hunte and Sobers for West Indies against Pakistan in 1958 were the first to do so, while Sri Lanka's Mahela Jayawardene and Kumar Sangakkara replicated the feat against South Africa in 2006.

    Root and Brook are only the second England pair with double hundreds in the same innings, after Graeme Fowler and Mike Gatting against India in 1985 in Chennai.

    1 Root and Brook are the first pair from England to share multiple partnerships of 300-plus runs in Test cricket. They put on 302 against New Zealand in Wellington last year, also for the fourth wicket. Only eight pairs before Root and Brook have shared two or more 300-plus run stands in Test cricket.

    310 Balls needed for Brook to complete his triple-century. It is the second-fastest in Test cricket, behind Virender Sehwag, who took only 278 balls for his triple against South Africa in 2008. The previous fastest for England was by Wally Hammond, off 355 balls, against New Zealand in 1933.

