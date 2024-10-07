2024-25 NHL opening night tripleheader: How to watch on ESPN

On Tuesday, the puck drops on a new season of NHL festivities. The 2024-25 slate opens with a tripleheader exclusively on ESPN and ESPN+ . The action starts with the Seattle Kraken hosting the St. Louis Blues , followed by the defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers hanging their championship banner before taking on the Boston Bruins . The day concludes with a nightcap between the Chicago Blackhawks and the new Utah Hockey Club in Salt Lake City.

Here are key facts about the season-opening tripleheader.

What is the schedule for the tripleheader?

*All times Eastern

4 p.m . - "The Point" live from the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, hosted by Steve Levy, Mark Messier and P.K. Subban

4:30 p.m . - Blues at Kraken

7 p.m . - Bruins at Panthers

10 p.m . - Blackhawks at Utah Hockey Club

How can fans watch?

All coverage is available on ESPN and ESPN+. Fans can catch all the action in the NHL streaming hub.

How can fans access more NHL content from ESPN?

Check out the ESPN NHL hub page for breaking news , analysis , stats , schedules and more.