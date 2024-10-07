Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • ESPN

    2024-25 NHL opening night tripleheader: How to watch on ESPN

    By Keith Jenkins,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bc5WU_0vxyPHH500

    On Tuesday, the puck drops on a new season of NHL festivities. The 2024-25 slate opens with a tripleheader exclusively on ESPN and ESPN+ . The action starts with the Seattle Kraken hosting the St. Louis Blues , followed by the defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers hanging their championship banner before taking on the Boston Bruins . The day concludes with a nightcap between the Chicago Blackhawks and the new Utah Hockey Club in Salt Lake City.

    Here are key facts about the season-opening tripleheader.

    What is the schedule for the tripleheader?

    *All times Eastern

    4 p.m . - "The Point" live from the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, hosted by Steve Levy, Mark Messier and P.K. Subban

    4:30 p.m . - Blues at Kraken

    7 p.m . - Bruins at Panthers

    10 p.m . - Blackhawks at Utah Hockey Club

    How can fans watch?

    All coverage is available on ESPN and ESPN+. Fans can catch all the action in the NHL streaming hub.

    How can fans access more NHL content from ESPN?

    Check out the ESPN NHL hub page for breaking news , analysis , stats , schedules and more.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Which player has the most career points in NHL history?
    ESPN1 day ago
    Linus Ullmark sticking with Senators on 4-year extension
    ESPN7 hours ago
    Magic-Pelicans preseason game canceled over Hurricane Milton
    ESPNlast hour
    Coach Pete DeBoer back with Stars after having appendectomy
    ESPN21 hours ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile9 days ago
    Iowa's Leshon Williams, Kaleb Brown to enter transfer portal
    ESPN2 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama21 days ago
    Sources: Bruce Carrington to fight on Tyson-Paul undercard
    ESPN2 hours ago
    Sun, Lynx meet with a spot in the WNBA Finals on the line
    ESPN1 day ago
    Study: 'Angry bettors' behind growing abuse of NCAA athletes
    ESPN1 day ago
    DePaul women's coach Doug Bruno on medical leave indefinitely
    ESPN1 day ago
    NFL puts Patriots' Jabrill Peppers on exempt list after charges
    ESPN6 hours ago
    NBA GMs pick Celtics to repeat, would start team with Wembanyama
    ESPN1 day ago
    Sky on Teresa Weatherspoon firing: 'Time to make a change'
    ESPNlast hour
    Chivas' Alvarado won't get FMF sanction for firecracker thrown
    ESPN3 hours ago
    David Benavidez gets David Morrell next in 175-pound bout
    ESPN23 hours ago
    Auction of Shohei Ohtani 50/50 ball to proceed amid legal dispute
    ESPN1 day ago
    Commanders' Daniels doesn't like comparisons to Ravens' Jackson
    ESPNlast hour
    'Jeffersons' Star Marla Gibbs Got Along with Cast, But Not So Much with '227' Star Jackee: A TV Feud
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    2024 NFL Week 6: Betting odds and lines for every game
    ESPN1 day ago
    Frances Tiafoe curses out chair umpire over violation at Shanghai Masters
    ESPN1 day ago
    Powerplay podcast: Australia march on but who is dancing behind?
    ESPN1 day ago
    SoFi Stadium will host 2025, '27 Concacaf Nations League finals
    ESPN3 hours ago
    USWNT's Andi Sullivan suffers torn ACL with Washington Spirit
    ESPN2 hours ago
    2 teams suing NASCAR ask court to compete under new charter agreement
    ESPN6 hours ago
    Wizards' Malcolm Brogdon has surgery to repair ligament in thumb
    ESPN1 day ago
    Dodgers replace Michael Grove with Ben Casparius on roster
    ESPN1 day ago
    Sources: USC's JuJu Watkins, Nike reach lucrative extension
    ESPN1 day ago
    Swiss skier Niels Hintermann, 29, diagnosed with cancer
    ESPN8 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy