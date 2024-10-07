Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • ESPN

    NCAA expected to consider change that could allow CHL players

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HH3TC_0vxrp2ys00

    The NCAA Division I Council is considering making a landmark change in eligibility rules this week that would allow Canadian Hockey League players to compete at U.S. colleges, the American Hockey Coaches Association executive director said Monday.

    Forrest Karr, who is also the Minnesota-Duluth athletic director, said the council is moving forward on determining whether to lift the long-standing eligibility ban even before the two AHCA committees he oversees -- one dealing with men's hockey and the other women's -- submit their own recommendations. The council is meeting this week, with the matter on the agenda, and a decision is not expected until Wednesday at the earliest.

    "If a decision is made to update legislation, there are also likely to be discussions about the most appropriate implementation date," Karr wrote in a text to The Associated Press. Karr said the council will at the same time consider changing eligibility rules for skiing, which also bars athletes who competed on a professional team or were reimbursed beyond necessary expenses.

    The development comes on the heels of a class-action lawsuit filed Aug. 13 in U.S. District Court in Buffalo, New York, challenging the NCAA's ban of players from the CHL's Western Hockey League, Ontario Hockey League and Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League.

    "We're hopeful that the NCAA will do the right thing at the upcoming meetings and vote to end the ban on CHL players from NCAA Division I hockey," Stephen Lagos, one of the attorneys who filed the lawsuit, wrote in an email to the AP. "We believe that all players, and hockey more generally, would benefit from this change."

    A change in NCAA legislation could be far-reaching with the potential of increasing competition for college-age talent between the CHL and the NCAA, North America's two top producers of NHL draft-eligible players.

    The lawsuit was filed on behalf of Riley Masterson of Fort Erie, Ontario, who lost his college eligibility two years ago when, at 16, he appeared in two exhibition games for the OHL's Windsor Spitfires. It lists 10 Division I hockey programs, which were selected to show they follow the NCAA's bylaws in barring current or former CHL players.

    Online court records show the NCAA has not made any response to the lawsuit since it was filed.

    In a separate development last month, Braxton Whitehead said he verbally committed to Arizona State, making him the first CHL player to attempt to play hockey at the Division I U.S. college level. The 20-year-old Whitehead said he plans to play this season for the WHL Regina Pats before playing for the Sun Devils in 2025-26.

    The CHL's three leagues are categorized as professional under NCAA bylaws, barring their players from competition.

    CHL players receive a stipend of no more than $600 per month for living expenses, which is not considered as income for tax purposes. College players receive scholarships and now can earn money through endorsements and other use of their name, image and likeness (NIL).

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Study: 'Angry bettors' behind growing abuse of NCAA athletes
    ESPN1 day ago
    'Miracle On Ice' hockey team up for Congressional Gold Medals
    ESPN1 day ago
    Sources: USC's JuJu Watkins, Nike reach lucrative extension
    ESPN23 hours ago
    Georgia receiver Colbie Young suspended after arrest
    ESPN2 hours ago
    Iowa's Leshon Williams, Kaleb Brown to enter transfer portal
    ESPN2 days ago
    Liberty open as big betting favorites to win WNBA title
    ESPN16 hours ago
    Swiss skier Niels Hintermann, 29, diagnosed with cancer
    ESPN4 hours ago
    College football Bottom 10 Week 6: Alabama wonders how it got here
    ESPN5 hours ago
    Red Wings delay season opener start time due to Tigers' ALDS game
    ESPN23 hours ago
    Transfer Talk: Barcelona consider De Jong exit in 2025
    ESPN2 days ago
    Williamson to miss early part of India series with a groin strain
    ESPN20 hours ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile8 days ago
    North Carolina City Named One Of The 30 'Saddest' Cities In America
    Town Talks7 days ago
    Denver police settlements: Another $140K this week
    David Heitz11 days ago
    Terry Francona back in game with Reds because 'it just felt right'
    ESPN2 days ago
    Argentina travel for World Cup qualifiers complicated by hurricane
    ESPN19 hours ago
    With everything on the line, SL's Athapaththu looks inward for answers
    ESPN1 day ago
    Auction of Shohei Ohtani 50/50 ball to proceed amid legal dispute
    ESPN1 day ago
    DOJ sues software company controlling 80% of rental market – accuses of price fixing rents in CA
    The HD Post25 days ago
    Linus Ullmark sticking with Senators on 4-year extension
    ESPN4 hours ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News22 days ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker6 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminarialast hour
    Savinho: Brazil in 'worrying' World Cup qualifying position
    ESPN9 hours ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama21 days ago
    Novak Djokovic eases into fourth round of Shanghai Masters
    ESPN1 day ago
    As Tammy Baldwin leads, Eric Hovde pins Senate hopes on a change election
    Wisconsin Watch6 days ago
    Heat to name court after franchise legend Pat Riley
    ESPN1 day ago
    Source: Ravens bring back Dean Pees as advisor to DC Zach Orr
    ESPNlast hour

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy