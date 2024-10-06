Open in App
    Real Madrid confirm Dani Carvajal ACL rupture, Vinícius injury

    By Alex Kirkland and Rodrigo Faez,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PWWv9_0vwFn5HS00

    Defender Dani Carvajal suffered an ACL rupture in Real Madrid 's 2-0 LaLiga win over Villarreal , the club confirmed on Sunday, while forward Vinícius Júnior has been diagnosed with a cervical injury.

    Carvajal was stretchered off in tears in added time at the Bernabéu -- and later posted on social media that he'd suffered a "serious cruciate ligament injury" -- while Vinícius was substituted in the 79th minute, six minutes after scoring Real's second goal.

    Both players had been due to join up with their countries this week for the international break, with Spain facing Denmark and Serbia , while Brazil play Chile and Peru .

    "Following tests carried out on Dani Carvajal by the Real Madrid Medical Services, the player has been diagnosed with a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament, a ruptured external collateral ligament and a ruptured popliteus tendon in his right leg," Madrid said in a statement.

    "He will undergo surgery in the coming days."

    Madrid announced on Sunday that despite the injury, they would be extending Carvajal's contract by a year, until June 2026, in recognition of his importance to the club.

    The club also said that Vinícius "has been diagnosed with a cervical injury" and that "his progress will be monitored."

    A source has told ESPN that Vinícius will be cut from the Brazil squad.

    Speaking after Saturday's game, Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said his players were "sad, and worried" about Carvajal, while Vinícius felt "stiff" and was "in pain."

    Carvajal's long-term absence would leave Madrid with Lucas Vázquez -- a converted winger -- as their only senior option at right-back.

    Sources have told ESPN that the club weren't convinced by the players who might be available in the January transfer window, and that making the right signing would be difficult.

    Madrid have been tracking Liverpool 's Trent Alexander-Arnold , whose contract at Anfield is due to expire next June, but believe a mid-season deal for the England international would be complicated.

    The LaLiga giants have also been planning to agree a deal with Bayern Munich 's Alphonso Davies in January, ahead of a possible free transfer next summer. It's not yet clear if they would consider trying to bring such a move forward, and if he would be viewed as an option on the right.

