Can the 1-3 Rams turn it around before it's too late?

As Kobie Turner answered questions at his locker after yet another loss, the Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle was asked how the team avoids worrying about its 1-3 record.

"I think I'm lucky and blessed that going through what we did go through last year to the point where, I don't know how far we were down, but it never mattered," Turner said.

"... So each week we're going to come out and put ourselves in the best position to go and pick up wins. And I think once it starts rolling, it'll start rolling."

In 2023, the Rams were 3-6 at the bye week before winning seven of eight games to end the season and make the playoffs. But even though the Rams have that experience from a year ago, this 2024 team may be running out of time to turn the season around. The Rams' next opportunity to find out is when they host the 2-2 Green Bay Packers , who have quarterback Jordan Love back from injury, in Week 5 (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS).

Since the NFL went to a 17-game schedule in 2021, there have been 25 teams to start 1-3. Only three of those teams -- the 2021 Steelers, 2021 Patriots and 2021 Eagles -- made the playoffs, according to ESPN Research.

While some in the locker room have that experience, head coach Sean McVay cautioned that every team is different and "every year is a new year."

"You've got to go earn it," McVay said. "That team did a great job of being able to stay in the fight [and] play their best ball after the bye. That led to some continuity. I thought we were able to build as that season went on and I thought we played quality football even if we weren't always getting the results. That's the thing that I want to see. I want to see us play quality football on both sides.

"...But this year's team has to figure out how to find that in them to be able to do those things that that team did. The guys that were a part of it, I think can draw some confidence from it and then bring the other guys that maybe weren't a part of it with them to see if we give ourselves a chance."

It was quarterback Matthew Stafford whose run at the end the 2023 season was a big part of why the Rams made the playoffs. From Weeks 11-28 (post-bye week), Stafford ranked third in passing yards per game (270.7) and was tied for third with 16 passing touchdowns.

In four games this season, Stafford has thrown for 978 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. He has a QBR of 54.9. But he's done it without his top two receivers for most of the season and a rotating offensive line due to injury.

The Rams' offense is without wide receivers Cooper Kupp (ankle) and Puka Nacua (knee) and starting offensive linemen Steve Avila (knee) and Jonah Jackson (shoulder). Kupp will not play against the Packers, and while Nacua is eligible to return from injured reserve after the Rams' Week 6 bye, the expectation is he will miss more time as he recovers from a posterior cruciate ligament (PCL) sprain.

The Rams' defense -- a young group without Aaron Donald after he retired in March and led by new defensive coordinator Chris Shula after Raheem Morris was hired by the Atlanta Falcons -- ranks 31st in defensive DVOA.

"I think a big part of how we wanted to play defensively was predicated on what we thought our offense would be," McVay said Monday. "Those have impacts on the way that you try to build your team and things of that nature, but the reality is this is the circumstance and the situation that we're in."

After the Rams' 24-18 loss to the Chicago Bears on Sunday, McVay lamented the opportunities the offense left on the field, especially in the red zone.

"I don't think we've executed very well," McVay said.

"[We] did a really poor job of finishing drives," McVay said. "... I thought our defense played excellent from the jump, but for us to only have six points after the way the guys were able to move the football, we have to do a better job once we get into striking distance of finishing drives with touchdowns."

The red zone has been a struggle for the Rams this season, especially through the air, according to ESPN Research. Through four games, the Rams rank 30th in completion percentage in the red zone (36.4%) and 31st in yards per dropback (1.56) and QBR (4.8). Los Angeles is also tied for the second-most sacks (3).

Overall, the Rams rank 28th in red zone efficiency at 41%. They were at 62% (10th in the NFL) through four games a year ago.

The Rams have found some success on the ground in the red zone, leaning on running back Kyren Williams . According to ESPN Research, L.A'.s eight rushing first downs and touchdowns on plays originating in the red zone are tied for the seventh most in the league.

"There were some good things, but there was some really uncharacteristic mistakes that we made as a team in regards to just some mental errors where we left people free," McVay said. "And you can't do that if you are going to be a good offense and consistently execute."

But as McVay discussed the Rams' third loss in four games, he again hit on the team taking it week by week and "not going to do is ride the emotional roller coaster that this season will take you on."

"Disappointed for our group, but excited about testing our resolve like this season has already done in a handful of instances," McVay said.