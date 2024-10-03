Should Colts QB Anthony Richardson not run as much?

INDIANAPOLIS -- If there was ever a play that exemplified precisely why quarterback Anthony Richardson appealed to the Indianapolis Colts , it came with 5:42 remaining in Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers .

Richardson lined up in the shotgun and initiated a handoff to running back Jonathan Taylor . But this being a read-option play, what Richardson did next would be dictated by Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig . When Herbig came barreling down the line of scrimmage toward Taylor, Richardson pulled the ball back and made the play a quarterback keeper.

What Richardson found around the left edge could have been one of the widest running lanes he's seen, with nothing but open grass ahead. For 14 yards, no one touched him. Then came a high-speed, open-field collision with safety DeShon Elliott . The hit Elliott laid on Richardson's right side caused the 244-pound quarterback to fumble and immediately react in pain.

Richardson left the game momentarily, made a failed attempt to return two plays later, then was ruled out for the day. Now, Richardson is rehabbing the thigh bruise in attempt to return for Sunday's road game at the Jacksonville Jaguars (1 p.m. ET, CBS).

The scenario is a vivid example of the dilemma the Colts face when it comes to their franchise quarterback. His multi-dimensional nature is what prompted them to draft him fourth overall in the 2023 draft. But, as has been evidenced by his injury setbacks, running the ball can come at a cost.

How the Colts move forward could determine whether Richardson, a dual-threat quarterback, reaches his ceiling. It might also have implications for whether he can stay healthy.

"Like we always talk about, there is a balance there in running a quarterback," coach Shane Steichen said. "But it does add the element to our offense that he can make big-time plays with his feet. So, we don't want to lose that."

In this instance, the injury doesn't appear serious. After some deliberation, Richardson practiced on a limited basis on Wednesday, doing individual work but skipping full-team drills. But his hip is much improved and he's optimistic about playing on Sunday.

"Definitely a lot of progress from [Tuesday]," he said. "I've been progressing day by day."

Richardson previously sustained two injuries while playing outside the pocket. Against the Houston Texans in Week 2 last season, he was concussed after being hit on a touchdown run. And in Week 5 of 2023, Richardson was tackled on a quarterback run, leaving him with an AC joint sprain that required surgery and ended his season.

Still, the Colts have never wavered on their intent to use Richardson's full repertoire of unique skills.

"Shoot, are you going to limit Steph Curry from shooting three-pointers?" Steichen asked rhetorically during training camp, referring to the Golden State Warriors sharpshooter. "Well, [running] is one of Anthony's strengths, right? So, we're not going to get away from that. That's what he does."

It's become something of a go-to move for the Colts when confronted with "gotta-have-it" situations, as Steichen calls them. Richardson has on multiple occasions this season bullied his way to critical, late-game first downs by running through defenders to reach the line to gain.

Such plays have been very successful for the Colts. This season, Richardson has attempted seven runs on third or fourth downs, averaging 9.3 yards per rush and converting first downs on six of them.

"He's going to put his body on the line for us, man," tight end Drew Ogletree said. "And you love to see that from your quarterback."

Where there might be room for better judgment is when Richardson can avoid or lessen contact. It won't eliminate the potential for injury, but it might mitigate it. But can a player with a mentality like Richardson's -- he embraces the physicality -- be protected from himself?

"It's a delicate balance with us trying to get the best ball out of those guys and sort of coach them to play their absolute best football without taking away that competitive instinct," offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter said. "So, it's a constant discussion."

Asked, specifically, whether Richardson should look to slide at the end of his runs, Cooter said, "We've sort of covered all the bases on this. You have to be careful taking the competitiveness out of a great competitor."

Thing is, great competitors can't compete if they're not on the field. Richardson has missed 13 of a possible 21 games since being drafted, and until he shows consistent durability, questions will linger.

To that, Richardson shrugs.

"It's football," he said. "I'm pretty sure if [fans] got out the house and came out here and got hit by somebody that's running 20-plus miles per hour every week, I'm pretty sure they'll be sore, dealing with injuries as well. So, people are going to talk. That's what people do and I'm not necessarily worried.

"I'm just trying to focus on getting better."