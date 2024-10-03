Open in App
    Germany call up uncapped trio amid goalkeeper shortage

    By AP,

    2 days ago

    Germany have selected three goalkeepers who are yet to make a senior international appearance ahead of their Nations League games against Bosnia and the Netherlands .

    With Barcelona No. 1 Marc-André ter Stegen set to be sidelined for an extended period with a knee injury and Manuel Neuer having retired from the national team after the European Championship, Germany are short of experience at international level and called up Hoffenheim 's Oliver Baumann , Salzburg 's Janis Blaswich and Stuttgart s Alexander Nübel on Thursday.

    All three of them have been summoned before, without playing.

    The only player receiving a first call-up was Tim Kleindienst , a 29-year-old striker for Borussia Mönchengladbach, while Bayern Munich winger Serge Gnabry was back for the first time since November having missed Euro 2024 because of injury.

    Germany play Bosnia away on Oct. 11 and the Dutch at home three days later.

