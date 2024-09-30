Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • ESPN

    Germany's Alexandra Popp announces international retirement

    By Emily Keogh,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ebLQo_0vojCr9600

    Germany captain Alexandra Popp has announced her retirement from the national team after a 14-year stint.

    Her last game will come against Australia on Oct. 28 in Duisburg.

    The 33-year-old striker has made 144 appearances for Germany and scored 64 goals, ranking third on the all-time scorers list for the national team behind Birgit Prinz and Heidi Mohr.

    "The fire that ignited in me 18 years ago [when she made her debut for the youth national teams] and became stronger from year to year is now almost completely burnt out," she said in a statement.

    "It was always important to take this crucial decision myself, by me alone from within myself. Neither my body, which is a ticking time bomb, or any other person should get there ahead of me."

    Popp, who made her international debut in 2010, won gold with Germany at the Rio Olympics in 2016. Following her first major medal, she struggled with injury and was unable to take part in the knockout stages of Euro 2017.

    Popp was named captain ahead of the 2019 World Cup under head coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg.

    Considered one of the best goalscorers in the game, Popp finished sixth in the women's Ballon d'Or in 2022 and seventh in 2023.

    The three-time German Footballer of the Year (2014, 2016 and 2023) considered retiring from international duty after a disappointing  2023 World Cup, where Germany failed to make it out of the group stage.

    She eventually opted to carry on and led Germany to a bronze at the Paris Olympics this summer.

    Germany reached the final of Euro 2022 against hosts England , but Popp missed the clash at Wembley after getting injured during the warmup. The Lionesses went on to lift the trophy after a 2-1 win in the final.

    At club level, Popp has won the Champions League three times (twice with Wolfsburg and once with Duisburg), seven Frauen Bundesliga titles with Wolfsburg, and 10 DFB-Pokal Frauen Cups.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Son Heung-Min back in the running for top Asian award after three-year absence
    ESPN1 day ago
    Inside Arnold's Socceroos exit, and the arrival of Popović
    ESPN2 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA4 days ago
    3 Zodiac Signs That Marry For Love
    Total Apex Sports & Entertainment8 days ago
    Actress Marla Gibbs (From TV's 'The Jeffersons' and '227') Turns 93
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Browns' Mike Hall Jr. suspended 5 games for violating conduct policy
    ESPN1 day ago
    Unclaimed Bodies in Texas Research: 5 Crucial Findings
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt10 days ago
    An Annular Solar Eclipse Happens October 2, 2024
    M Henderson9 hours ago
    Switch Hit: No-so-super September
    ESPN1 day ago
    Prince Harry Forgiven, But Meghan Markle Left Out: A Birthday Snub Sparks Tension
    André Emilio6 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile2 days ago
    Arthur Fils fights through injury to win Japan Open title
    ESPN1 day ago
    Tom Kim apologizes to Jim Furyk, Xander Schauffele for comments
    ESPN2 days ago
    Aryna Sabalenka beats Madison Keys, equals career-best streak
    ESPN12 hours ago
    Iowa's Sydney Affolter out until early Nov. after knee surgery
    ESPN22 hours ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post13 days ago
    The Definitive list of the Best Italian Beef Sandwiches in Illinois from "Chicago Food King"
    Chicago Food King12 days ago
    Shafali: 'I get good sleep' when India win
    ESPN19 hours ago
    Which NHL players have played the most seasons?
    ESPN6 hours ago
    NHL plans to open CBA talks with players at start of 2025
    ESPN1 day ago
    Meet The Playful & Well-Behaved Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    College football 2024 Week 6 schedule: Missouri at Texas AM
    ESPN1 day ago
    Canadiens defenseman David Reinbacher (knee) out 5-6 months
    ESPN1 day ago
    Agents for PGA Tour players face certification changes for access
    ESPN1 day ago
    Baseball legend Pete Rose — aka ‘Charlie Hustle’ — reported dead at 83 in Clark County, Nevada
    Northern Kentucky Tribune1 day ago
    Twins fire four coaches after late-season hitting slump
    ESPN3 hours ago
    New report says California ranks #3 nationwide for job seekers
    The HD Post1 day ago
    How Liberty went up 2-0 vs. Aces, and how Lynx evened series with Sun
    ESPN19 hours ago
    Denver spends another $6 million on migrants
    David Heitz15 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy