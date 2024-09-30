Stats - Rohit and Jaiswal give India speed-scoring records

The Kanpur Test , which lost over two days to the weather, was brought to life by the India top-order batters, who flew off the blocks against Bangladesh T20-powerplay style, and records fell by the wayside.

1 - India's hundred came in just 10.1 overs, making it the fastest team hundred in men's Tests (where data is available).

India broke their own record by 2.1 overs - they had taken only 12.2 overs against West Indies in last year's Port of Spain Test .

24.2 Overs needed for India to reach the 200-run mark. It is the fastest-recorded team 200 in men's Tests, bettering Australia's record, who got there in 28.1 overs in their second-innings against Pakistan in 2017 in Sydney .

India also broke the record for fastest team 150 and 250. The previous fastest team 150 was also by India off 21.1 overs against West Indies in 2023, while the previous quickest 250 came in 34 overs by England in their 2nd innings vs Pakistan in 2022 in Rawalpindi .

3.0 - Overs that India needed to get to fifty. It is also the fastest recorded team fifty in men's Tests, bettering England's record - 4.2 overs against West Indies in Nottingham and in Birmingham earlier this year.

0 - Instances of India completing their fifty inside the first 20 balls of the innings in men's internationals (all formats) before Monday. Their previous fastest fifty was in 3.4 overs, also against Bangladesh , in last year's Asian Games (T20I).

8.22 India's run rate during their 285 for 9 in Kanpur is the highest in men's Test innings (minimum 200 balls). The previous highest was 7.36 by England against Pakistan when they made 264 for seven in 35.5 overs in the 2022 Rawalpindi Test.

No team had a run rate of eight in a Test innings where they scored 100-plus runs, before India on Monday.

14.34 - The scoring rate during the 55-run opening partnership between Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma , which came in only 23 balls.

It is the fastest fifty partnership in men's Tests in terms of run rate (where data is available - complete FOW data is available only since 1998).

The previous highest run rate for a partnership of 50-plus runs was 11.86 by Ben Duckett and Ben Stokes, who added 87 off 44 balls against West Indies in Birmingham, earlier this year.

5 Number of Indian batters to have scored 20-plus runs while striking at 100 and more in the first-innings in Kanpur, the joint-most in a men's Test innings. England also had five batters scoring 20-plus runs at a strike rate of 100 and more in their first innings against Pakistan in Rawalpindi in 2022 .

96 - Sixes hit by India batters across the eight Test matches they have played in 2024. These are the most sixes hit by a team in a calendar year in Test cricket, bettering England's tally of 89 in 2022.

4 - Recorded instances of a player hitting the first two balls they faced in a Test innings for sixes, including Rohit off Khaled Ahmed in Kanpur.

Foffie Williams against Jim Laker in the 1948 Barbados Test was the first.

Two other India batters have also done it - Sachin Tendulkar off Nathan Lyon in the 2013 Chepauk Test and Umesh Yadav off George Linde in the 2019 Ranchi Test .

4.5 Overs in which Hasan Mahmud conceded 50 runs in India's first innings. Only two bowlers had conceded 50 runs in fewer overs in a men's Test innings since 2002 - 4.2 by Graeme Cremer against South Africa in 2005 and 4.4 by Murali Kartik against Australia in 2004 .

34.4 Overs batted by India before declaring, the fifth shortest declared first-innings in men's Tests. The total of 285 for nine is also the lowest-ever declaration total for India in the first innings.