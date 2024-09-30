Sam Darnold, Vikings' O earning coach Kevin O'Connell's trust

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- The moment of truth came with 2 minutes, 21 seconds remaining in Sunday's game at Lambeau Field.

Minnesota Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell faced a choice. The Green Bay Packers had erased most of a 28-0 deficit, and the Vikings were clinging to a 31-22 lead with a fourth-and-1 at the Packers' 4-yard line. Converting a field goal would force Green Bay to score two touchdowns with no timeouts to beat Minnesota. Going for it and falling short of a first down meant the Packers would need a touchdown, a two-point conversion and a field goal for the win.

O'Connell didn't hesitate. He kept the offense on the field, hoping to clinch the game right then and there.

The play didn't work -- receiver Jalen Nailor was stopped for no gain on a jet sweep -- but the Vikings still held on for a 31-29 victory . No sequence this season has better reflected the mentality O'Connell has used to guide the team's improbable 4-0 start.

"Looking back on it," O'Connell said, "I'm sure people will wonder why that decision happens. But I can't really make those decisions based upon the 'Oh no, what could happen' type thing. I'm going to be aggressive and always smart, and I thought that we had a chance to convert with the play that I called."

To be fair, ESPN Analytics' model slightly favored going for it as well, although it viewed the Vikings' chances of winning at 99% regardless of the decision. But O'Connell was following an approach he had used throughout the fourth quarter Sunday, refusing to simply run the ball to kill time while the Packers' offense was in the process of scoring 22 consecutive points. When the Packers finally made it a one-score game, the Vikings regained possession with 10:16 remaining.

What did O'Connell do? He had quarterback Sam Darnold throw on five of that drive's six plays, with the only run being a Darnold scramble on a busted play. The possession included completions of 17 and 27 yards to receiver Justin Jefferson and ended in a 33-yard field goal that re-established a two-score lead.

Old-school football fans might have found O'Connell's game management wildly aggressive, if not downright reckless. The Vikings, after all, have improved their running game this season after signing tailback Aaron Jones (22 carries, 93 yards, 4 catches, 46 yards). Darnold, meanwhile, had not only committed two second-half turnovers but was also limping on a bruised left knee suffered last week.

But O'Connell views the team through the strength of his players, and some of his best are receivers, most notably Jefferson. O'Connell has been working to build Darnold's confidence, and his teammates trust in him, since the start of training camp. He is determined to talk about, demonstrate and, in many ways, will his bullish opinion into existence in a team that has become the first in the NFL's Super Bowl era to win its first four games despite not being favored by more than one point in any of them.

"I'm just really stating the obvious inside that locker room," he said, "and confirming to them that I believe in them. I love them, and we're going to ride together, and we're going to stay aggressive while being smart."

That even extended to a third-and-12 play from the Packers' 44-yard line with 4:08 remaining. Instead of packing it in and calling a run play to use time before trying to pin the Packers deep on an ensuing punt, O'Connell called a pass play in which he hoped Darnold would target Jefferson near the sideline. Jefferson made a diving catch so preposterous that officials initially ruled it incomplete before reversing it upon O'Connell's challenge.

The play stopped the clock, but Darnold followed it with an 18-yard pass down the middle to Jordan Addison and ultimately forced the Packers to use their final timeout. Jefferson said it felt "great" just to get the opportunity to preserve the possession. Jones said it "means everything" that O'Connell kept pushing.

"It was definitely demonstrating we're going to put the game in you guys' hands," Jones said. "That, 'I trust you guys that much to go out and execute.' I think that says a lot about Coach, and the trust that he has in us, and the trust that we have in him as well."

"I love playing for Kevin. He's been everything to me. He's helped me so much in my short time here. I'm glad I made the decision to come here. He's definitely a special coach."