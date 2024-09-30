Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • ESPN

    Sam Darnold, Vikings' O earning coach Kevin O'Connell's trust

    By Kevin Seifert,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DCA4b_0vocFBL000

    GREEN BAY, Wis. -- The moment of truth came with 2 minutes, 21 seconds remaining in Sunday's game at Lambeau Field.

    Minnesota Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell faced a choice. The Green Bay Packers had erased most of a 28-0 deficit, and the Vikings were clinging to a 31-22 lead with a fourth-and-1 at the Packers' 4-yard line. Converting a field goal would force Green Bay to score two touchdowns with no timeouts to beat Minnesota. Going for it and falling short of a first down meant the Packers would need a touchdown, a two-point conversion and a field goal for the win.

    O'Connell didn't hesitate. He kept the offense on the field, hoping to clinch the game right then and there.

    The play didn't work -- receiver Jalen Nailor was stopped for no gain on a jet sweep -- but the Vikings still held on for a 31-29 victory . No sequence this season has better reflected the mentality O'Connell has used to guide the team's improbable 4-0 start.

    "Looking back on it," O'Connell said, "I'm sure people will wonder why that decision happens. But I can't really make those decisions based upon the 'Oh no, what could happen' type thing. I'm going to be aggressive and always smart, and I thought that we had a chance to convert with the play that I called."

    To be fair, ESPN Analytics' model slightly favored going for it as well, although it viewed the Vikings' chances of winning at 99% regardless of the decision. But O'Connell was following an approach he had used throughout the fourth quarter Sunday, refusing to simply run the ball to kill time while the Packers' offense was in the process of scoring 22 consecutive points. When the Packers finally made it a one-score game, the Vikings regained possession with 10:16 remaining.

    What did O'Connell do? He had quarterback Sam Darnold throw on five of that drive's six plays, with the only run being a Darnold scramble on a busted play. The possession included completions of 17 and 27 yards to receiver Justin Jefferson and ended in a 33-yard field goal that re-established a two-score lead.

    Old-school football fans might have found O'Connell's game management wildly aggressive, if not downright reckless. The Vikings, after all, have improved their running game this season after signing tailback Aaron Jones (22 carries, 93 yards, 4 catches, 46 yards). Darnold, meanwhile, had not only committed two second-half turnovers but was also limping on a bruised left knee suffered last week.

    But O'Connell views the team through the strength of his players, and some of his best are receivers, most notably Jefferson. O'Connell has been working to build Darnold's confidence, and his teammates trust in him, since the start of training camp. He is determined to talk about, demonstrate and, in many ways, will his bullish opinion into existence in a team that has become the first in the NFL's Super Bowl era to win its first four games despite not being favored by more than one point in any of them.

    "I'm just really stating the obvious inside that locker room," he said, "and confirming to them that I believe in them. I love them, and we're going to ride together, and we're going to stay aggressive while being smart."

    That even extended to a third-and-12 play from the Packers' 44-yard line with 4:08 remaining. Instead of packing it in and calling a run play to use time before trying to pin the Packers deep on an ensuing punt, O'Connell called a pass play in which he hoped Darnold would target Jefferson near the sideline. Jefferson made a diving catch so preposterous that officials initially ruled it incomplete before reversing it upon O'Connell's challenge.

    The play stopped the clock, but Darnold followed it with an 18-yard pass down the middle to Jordan Addison and ultimately forced the Packers to use their final timeout. Jefferson said it felt "great" just to get the opportunity to preserve the possession. Jones said it "means everything" that O'Connell kept pushing.

    "It was definitely demonstrating we're going to put the game in you guys' hands," Jones said. "That, 'I trust you guys that much to go out and execute.' I think that says a lot about Coach, and the trust that he has in us, and the trust that we have in him as well."

    "I love playing for Kevin. He's been everything to me. He's helped me so much in my short time here. I'm glad I made the decision to come here. He's definitely a special coach."

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Denver Broncos' youth embraces iconic Orange Crush throwbacks
    ESPNlast hour
    Jared Goff throws perfect game to set NFL record in Lions' win
    ESPN1 day ago
    Dave Canales on Diontae Johnson trade: 'Don't see that happening'
    ESPN6 hours ago
    Actress Marla Gibbs (From TV's 'The Jeffersons' and '227') Turns 93
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Commanders' Jayden Daniels 'staying level-headed' amid success
    ESPN5 hours ago
    Tom Kim apologizes to Jim Furyk, Xander Schauffele for comments
    ESPN2 days ago
    Which NHL players have played the most seasons?
    ESPN11 hours ago
    Kerr: Warriors' starting 5, identity to emerge from competition
    ESPN22 hours ago
    Just when it looked an evening to forget, Cristiano Ronaldo once again proves inevitable
    ESPN2 days ago
    Golf Hall of Famer Susie Maxwell Berning dies at 83
    ESPNlast hour
    Twins fire four coaches after late-season hitting slump
    ESPN8 hours ago
    University of Wyoming forfeits volleyball game against team with trans player amid pressure from lawmakers
    WyoFile13 hours ago
    Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson has low-grade hamstring strain
    ESPN7 hours ago
    How UNLV became the unlikely center of the college football universe
    ESPN16 hours ago
    New Jersey Devils to serve Garden State staple breakfast at home games
    ESPN9 hours ago
    Bryant Gumbel, Now 76, Stood by Matt Lauer and Advocated Against the NRA: A Brief Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Rookie kicker Brayden Narveson is testing Packers' patience
    ESPN4 hours ago
    Michael Jordan-led lawsuit says NASCAR, France family are 'monopolistic bullies'
    ESPN14 hours ago
    Sharks' Macklin Celebrini day-to-day with lower-body injury
    ESPN7 hours ago
    The Definitive list of the Best Italian Beef Sandwiches in Illinois from "Chicago Food King"
    Chicago Food King12 days ago
    Blue Jays want Don Mattingly to help in 'bigger way' on bench
    ESPN9 hours ago
    UConn lands commitment from No. 19 basketball recruit Darius Adams
    ESPN2 days ago
    What Wright's firing means for Dream, WNBA coaching landscape
    ESPNlast hour
    How to watch or stream UFC 307: Pereira vs. Rountree
    ESPN15 hours ago
    Sal Frelick in lineup for Game 1 as Brewers pad wall he hit
    ESPN1 day ago
    Kansas City Royals troll Baltimore Orioles after ALWC sweep
    ESPNlast hour
    Dodgers announcer Fernando Valenzuela on leave to focus on health
    ESPN10 hours ago
    Biggest takeaways from Pochettino's first USMNT roster
    ESPN6 hours ago
    Dan Weber’s Just Sayin’: Saying ‘so long’ to Pete Rose; there’ll never be another like him
    Northern Kentucky Tribune1 day ago
    Terence Crawford rejects 2-fight matchup vs. Conor McGregor
    ESPN2 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy