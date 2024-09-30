Clinton shines for Man United, Chelsea hit seven; more soccer news

After over five years of talk that the gap between the top teams and the rest in the Women's Super League (WSL) is closing, the weekend's tight results finally reflected the league's growth -- save for Chelsea 's 7-0 drubbing of newly promoted Crystal Palace .

Elsewhere across Europe, champions thrashing minnows was the order of the day as 10-woman Bayern Munich dispatching Werder Bremen, Roma brushed aside Napoli, Barcelona hit Granada for ten, and Lyon scored six against Strasbourg .

Here, our experts react to the biggest moments in European women's soccer.

Clinton shines for Man United again

Grace Clinton returned to Manchester United from a successful loan spell at Tottenham over the summer and has seamlessly integrated into Marc Skinner's squad. The 21-year-old has started the 2024-25 campaign in the best way possible, scoring in each of her first two games to help United secure back-to-back wins.

Although she signed for United in 2022, Clinton only made her debut last weekend, having spent time on loan with Bristol City and Spurs respectively. But, now she is back in Manchester, she has established herself in United's midfield, bringing creativity and vision that could prove pivotal in avoiding a repeat of last season's fifth-place finish.

There was a fear among fans that Clinton would be confined to the bench once she returned. However, her impressive start is proving exactly why United fought so hard to keep her and why she should be leading United's title charge. -- Emily Keogh

Chelsea hit seven to boost GD

Since Sonia Bompastor took charge this summer, Chelsea have netted eight WSL goals and conceded none. In fact, after two games, Man United are the only other team with consecutive clean sheets so far this season.

But despite the impressive results -- a 7-0 demolition of Crystal Palace, reminiscent of Emma Hayes' Chelsea sides, and a 1-0 win over Villa on the opening day -- Bompastor admits the Blues remain a "work in progress" and says there are plenty areas needing refinement.

Given how last season's title (their fifth consecutive one) relied on goal difference, Chelsea's early goal-scoring charge could be crucial when the 22-game season ends in May. Indeed, with rivals Man City, Arsenal and Man United all sealing tight 1-0 wins across the WSL over the weekend, the clinical display against bottom-club Palace will only benefit Bompastor's side in what promises to be a close title race.

Newly promoted Palace have now let in 11 goals from their two games, so the WSL title contenders will all be looking to take advantage when that fixture arrives. -- EK

Frankfurt show up

At long last, Germany's perpetual third-placed team, Eintracht Frankfurt , finally showed their best against a top side after years of frustration. Beating Wolfsburg 3-0, the hosts scored either side of the break and left little room for their opponents to get back into the tie.

It was a performance that has been a long time coming for Frankfurt. From the first whistle the team were aggressive on and off the ball, with their counter-press not allowing Wolfsburg to build in their own half, and their attack sliced through time and again. Nicole Anyomi starred with a brace, but it was the collective team effort from the Eagles at both ends of the pitch that perhaps showed a blueprint for beating the seven-time Frauen-Bundesliga winners.

Wolfsburg would have been tired after their efforts in UEFA Women's Champions League qualifying against Fiorentina four days before the match, but nothing really worked for Tommy Stroot's team. Alexandra Popp looked like a player who'd been carrying a team on her back for years; Svenja Huth was absent; Jule Brand was back to being a stifled ball of frustration; and the double-pivot of Janina Minge and Lena Lattwein was easily parted in midfield.

Frankfurt did everything right, but we have been here before with the Eagles. They have shown flashes of what they can do, followed by limp performances that keep the gap between themselves and the top two open. The key will be how they kick on. -- Sophie Lawson

Quick hits

ELEVEN. Barcelona batter Granada -- After their 1-0 win over Sevilla last week, Barcelona made sure to take their frustrations out on Granada on Saturday, beating the lowly side 10-1 with seven different players on the scoresheet and three goals in a four-minute period just before half-time. The Liga F champions looked back to their best but the opposition didn't offer much in the way of fightback; it was a good win but it was an easy win. Ornella Vignola's consolation goal just before the hour was a belter though.

TEN. Roma lost in transition -- Roma are back to winning ways, as the 3-1 win at home to Napoli was their second successive in the league this season, but it was also their seventh-consecutive competitive game in which they conceded. The Serie A champions are scoring enough for it not to matter at the moment (unlike in their draws against Lazio and Sassuolo), but they can't stop letting in goals at the moment. The Giallorosse look slack in transitions and struggle to snuff out attacks as they build against them. And for a team that leans into being fluid in attack, a lack of rigidity at the back is a recipe for disaster.

NINE. Horan at the double, again -- Recently promoted Strasbourg were unlikely to offer much resistance to Lyon and that's pretty much how the game played out with the French champions dominating as they so routinely do in a 6-0 win. There were some easy goals and some good goals; Tabitha Chawinga opened her account for her new club, Melchie Dumornay continued to flourish under Joe Montemurro, while USWNT star Lindsey Horan bagged a brace for the second week running.

EIGHT. Brighton looking bright -- There was no shock win for Brighton vs. Manchester City's at the Joie Stadium this time around, but the Seagulls did more than sit behind the ball and defend for their lives. Yes, the visitors still had to dig in and defend as any team would against City's bursting attack, but they had a better structure off the ball and it seemed they understood their when to counter. It's still early days for Dario Vidošić's team, yet things are looking bright.

SEVEN. Leverkusen hold on -- Third-placed Leverkusen are looking to sneak into a European berth in Germany and, at 2-0 up with half an hour gone against Hoffenheim, the hosts were cruising to a comfortable three points. However, they panicked a bit after Selina Cerci's goal just before the hour mark and almost let TSG back into the game. Leverkusen held on, just. But they'll need to see off games better if they want to seal a spot in Europe.

SIX. The Stanway trademark -- Teams rarely score three goals after losing a player to a red card but Georgia Stanway's strike from outside the box -- the only type of goal the England international seems to score -- settled Bayern Munich back down to win 4-0 over Werder Bremen after losing Glodis Viggosdottir . Bremen could and should have done better -- no team should give Stanway space to line those shots up - but their defence were left red-faced after Bayern netted an identical double within two minutes.

FIVE. Everton vs injuries -- With the confirmation that Aurora Galli suffered an ACL injury in their first game last week, the last thing Everton would have wanted to see was the stretcher being brought out again in their second against Man United. This time it was summer signing Inma Gabarro who took a heavy fall and was unable to leave the pitch under her own steam. Two weeks into the season and déjà vu is already setting in for the Toffees after last season's struggle against injuries. The hosts battled well to only lose 1-0 but are still looking for a first win.

FOUR. Smith's solo strike -- Liverpool will be hoping that club-record signing Olivia Smith has a few more goals like her opener against West Ham up her sleeve. The 20-year old's seventh-minute curler was a real moment of quality but, having roundly impressed to finish fourth last season, Liverpool fell into a lull and allowed the home side to equalise late on. The key question for the Reds is how to keep things fresh.

THREE. Real on the march -- Could it be? Are Real Madrid finally playing well? With six wins from six (including in the Champions League), things are looking good for Las Blancas and although there are still lulls in games, the attack is doing everything it promises. There is something very plug and play about the Madrid side this season, as the depth in the squad allows for easy rotation and individuals to step up when needed. Although UD Tenerife goalkeeper Noelia Ramos' error-filled 90 minutes opened the door for the visitors, they were happy to walk through it and seal a 4-1 win.

TWO. Foxes in the mix -- Like Brighton, Leicester's off-the-ball shape and understanding of when to strike on the counter is impressive and the Foxes gave Arsenal more than a little headache in their 1-0 defeat. Leicester's defence was too slack to let Frida Maanum's second-half winner in and the hosts will need to work on their finishing too, although they did call Gunners goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar into action more than once.

ONE. Good things come to those who wait -- Tottenham's 2-2 draw with Aston Villa was a thrilling end to the WSL weekend. Spurs were 1-0 up before the 78th minute and staring down the barrel of a 2-1 defeat by the 88th as Aston Villa took advantage of some poor defending down the right side to take the lead. But then Beth England struck an equaliser in the 96th minute from Amanda Nildén cross to share the points. The story of the game was of resilience: Villa did well to stick to Robert de Pauw's vision and carve out those late two goals, while Spurs never gave up to seal a last-gasp equaliser. -- SL.