In a world where many entrepreneurs find success through innovation, Jose Esmerio discovered his calling through a chance opportunity and a commitment to mastery. In March 1994, Jose launched Esmerio’s Master Carpet Care, a business that has since become synonymous with exceptional carpet cleaning and customer loyalty. But before he was the master of carpet care, Jose was learning the ropes of sales, peddling Kirby vacuum cleaners back in 1989. It was during his time at Kirby that a pivotal moment occurred. A former colleague, who Jose had once managed, approached him with a novel proposition. The colleague had transitioned from selling vacuums to cleaning carpets professionally and was thriving. Seeing the potential, he invited Jose to join him as a business partner. For Jose, the decision was immediate and life-changing. "That was March 1994, and it became a turning point in my life," Jose recalls. "What started as a business opportunity quickly became my passion."

Jose's drive to become a master in his field is a personal philosophy that has guided him since the inception of his business. The name Esmerio’s Master Carpet Care itself reflects this dedication. It combines his family name, Esmerio, with the aspiration to achieve mastery, a concept he embraced after seeing the phrase "Master Carpet Cleaning" emblazoned on a van. This commitment has been the cornerstone of his business approach. In an industry where many focus solely on the bottom line, Jose's ethos sets his business apart. "My only competition is myself," he asserts, emphasizing that long-term success is not merely about working harder, but working smarter. This belief in continuous improvement led him to pursue professional training and certifications, investing in his education and skill set. His dedication to craftsmanship and learning ensured that Esmerio’s Master Carpet Care didn't just survive—it thrived.

Central to the business's reputation is a powerful cleaning system known affectionately as "The Monster." This machine has become a trademark of the company, delivering the deep-cleaning results that customers have come to expect. It symbolizes Jose's commitment to excellence and his relentless pursuit of the best possible service for his clients. Over the years, this dedication has earned the business multiple accolades, including the 2018 and 2019 Small Business of the Year awards and recognition from Yelp in 2026.

Yet, for Jose, the greatest achievements aren't found in awards but in the trust and loyalty of his customers. A particularly memorable moment for him came during a client visit. Two friends, unbeknownst to each other, had been recommending Jose's services to one another, each believing they had discovered the best carpet cleaner ever. "The smile on my face at that moment? Absolutely priceless!" Jose reflects. Such instances underscore the depth of customer trust and highlight the true measure of his success.

Jose's approach to business isn't just about providing a service; it's about creating relationships. He has built his company on the philosophy of treating every customer's home with genuine care, a principle that resonates deeply with his clients. Over the years, many have become repeat customers, a testament to the personal touch he extends to every job. In an industry often characterized by quick fixes, Jose's focus on detail and craftsmanship stands out. His philosophy is about making a lasting impact, ensuring that each carpet he cleans is not just refreshed but revitalized. This meticulous attention to detail and commitment to quality is what keeps customers returning year after year. Jose understands that the little things, often overlooked by others, make the biggest difference in customer satisfaction.



As Esmerio’s Master Carpet Care continues to serve the Inland Empire, Riverside, and San Bernardino county, Jose remains focused on the core values that have driven his business from the start. His story is not just one of business success but of personal fulfillment and community connection. "Knowing that families continue inviting us into their homes year after year is what makes our work truly special," he says. For Jose, true success lies in the relationships he has built and the trust he has earned. It's a legacy of excellence that began with a simple partnership and has grown into a pillar of San Bernardino's small business community. Through his journey, Jose Esmerio has shown that mastery is not just a goal but a path that leads to genuine connection and enduring impact.

Esmerio’s Master Carpet Care, Inc

📍 2596 Periwinkle Dr, San Bernardino, CA 92407, USA

📆 Founded: 1994

👤 Owner: Jose Esmerio

✨ What Makes It Different: Commitment to mastery and genuine customer care

🏆 Highlights: 2018 & 2019 Small Business of the Year, 2026 Yelp People Love You recognition