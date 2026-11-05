James Barton Murtland III

Colonel James Barton Murtland of Escondido age 94 passed away peacefully at home on Oct 20. After a fall in February and subsequent brain surgery, he had been unable to walk or stand. Jim was born on Oct 18, 1932, in Philadelphia his father was a graduate of the U. of Pennsylvania; his mother worked for the FBI. When Jim was young, he was bullied by the local city kids, so his father moved them to Clarksville TN to live with his grandfather who was President of the American Tobacco Co. and lived in an antebellum mansion with an Olympic swimming pool. The football stadium is still named Murtland Field. When finances got tough in the late 30s and Jim’s father passed away suddenly, he signed up to the Marine Corps and went to Korea at age 16. When he came home on leave, he tested/applied for the U.S. Naval Academy. He was accepted and sent to prep school at the Admiral Farragut Academy in NJ. His mentor was Senator Sam Rayburn from Texas. Jim is a proud graduate of the Class of 1956 Naval Academy. After graduation, Jim re-entered the U.S. Marine Corps. Colonel Murtland served 24 years with his final assignment being in Marine Corps Headquarters in Washington D. C. Following the military, Jim spent 25 years with the United Parcel Service in positions ranging from the Southern California Division Manager to engineering operations. He was also the General Manager of an Armored Transport Company. For over a decade he was an adjunct professor of Finance and Accounting at the University of Phoenix. Mr. Murtland continued his university studies and earned a MS in Government Administration from George Washington University, followed by an MBA in Accounting Management from National U(with distinction) and an MS in Advanced Management from National U. Jim was very active in the boating community. He was the Commodore of the Southern California Yachting Assn with 96 yacht club members. He was Commodore of the Santa Marguerita Yacht Club on Camp Pendleton – twice, the Oceanside Yacht Club and the San Diego Assn. of Yacht Clubs. Jim had been an elected official/director and a President of the Rincon Diablo Water Board in Escondido for 16 years. He also served on the San Diego County Water Board. Jim was very active in his community and politics. He has served as President of the Escondido Republican Club on several occasions. He was Treasurer of Trinity Episcopal Church in Escondido for more than 20 years. Jim is survived by his wife, Dr. A. Elizabeth Sloan (married in 2023), two sons, four granddaughters and great granddaughter and a great grandson.

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