Winter Wonderland to return to Center Dec. 5

The California Center for the Arts, Escondido Foundation this week announced the return of annual Winter Wonderland, a free event that brings the magic of the North Pole to the heart of Escondido for two days.

Each year, CCAE transforms into a whimsical winter wonderland, offering a host of activities and entertainment for families to enjoy.

This event will take place on Saturday and Sunday December 5 and 6, 1 p.m.-5 p.m. both days, ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to create lasting holiday memories.

Event Highlights:

Real Snow: Throw a snowball, make a snowman or a snow angel. Children of all ages can enjoy the snowplay area and frolic in real snow.

Santa Claus: Straight from the North Pole, Santa Claus always joins for both days of the event, and will be there to hear the holiday wishes of all little ones.

Live performances of an original holiday show for kids: Kids will be able to watch original performances from members of the Loud Fridge Theater Collective, and may even be invited on stage to dance, and learn percussion instruments along with the performers.

Live Caroling from Escondido Choral Arts and Full Measure Christmas Quartet: Saturday, the Children’s Choir of Escondido Choral Arts, will perform Christmas favorites around campus, and on Sunday a quartet from Full Measure carolers will be roving campus spreading holiday cheer.

Holiday Market: Come ready to do all of your holiday shopping. Local artists, craftspeople and creators will sell hand crafted gifts from pottery to clothing to hand carved cutting boards.

Fresh Food: A variety of food and warm beverages from local food trucks and pop ups like Chirpy Cat Creamery, La Habanera, Little Thai Cottage, Berries N’ Drizzle, Rock on Pizza and More.

Seasonal Crafts: Get creative with winter-themed arts and crafts, making ornaments and holiday decorations to take home.

Face Painting: Little ones can transform into their favorite holiday characters with festive face painting.

This year, Winter Wonderland will also serve as a donation station benefiting Interfaith Community Services. Guests are encouraged to bring canned goods, nonperishable

foods like cereal and oatmeal, or everyday hygiene items such as soap, toothpaste and diapers.

Every donation helps nourish local families and neighbors in need, bringing dignity and hope so no one in our community goes hungry.

Make sure to mark your calendars for a weekend of joy, laughter, and holiday spirit. For further information and updates:artcenter.org.

This event is made possible through its sponsors: the City of Escondido, City of San Diego, Prebys Foundation, & Linden Root Dickinson Foundation.

The post Winter Wonderland to return to Center Dec. 5 first appeared on Escondido Times-Advocate.