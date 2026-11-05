‘Outstanding customer service’ is Chief Tyler Batson’s goal ‘Our engine companies are some of the busiest in North County’

Recently we interviewed newly-installed permanent Escondido Fire Chief Tyler Batson.

Q: What are your goals as chief?

A: “We’ve got short term and long-term ones,” said the Chief. “One of the big ones [derives from the] Standards Of Coverage study in 2025. The first one we had done for almost 20 years. That indicated coverage and service gaps in our city. It made some recommendations for another fire station south of Valley Pkwy, in between Station 1 and Station 2, toward San Pasqual Valley. Also to provide additional resources to the core of the city, where that is a highest consideration. And add resources and identify where the next fire station should be built, find a location and built it. It takes a long time. That’s a four year process. So that’s something we have to start planning.

“Just as important are the additional resources. Our engine companies are some of the busiest in North County. We need more resources, so they are not already committed to an incident.”

One “really challenging” goal is to address the “Zone Zero” state mandates where home owners will need to clear any combustibles five feet away from structures.

“It’s going to come down from the state first,” said the chief, “and we are going to have adopt it as a city. We will be in a position to know how to do that in our own community. We are trying to increase wildfire resistance-community wide. Sadly, a lot of research after the Palisades Fire, shows what makes it through a catastrophic fire. We want to be in a positive where we provide our community the best knowledge, so they know why they are doing in Zone Zero.”

The chief noted that many community members are losing their insurance plans and being forced to sign up with the California FAIR plan, which is very costly—and which the plan itself calls “The insurer of last resort.”

“If we can channel our community to resources that will help them get regular insurance back, it would be very helpful,” said Batson. “A few years ago we had 1,000 homeowners in the city on the FAIR plan. Now we have 5,000 and I expect that to increase.”

The Office of the California Fire Marshal’s Fire Hazard Severity Zones puts most of Escondido in a high or very high severity zone. “That could quadruple insurance costs,” he added.

“We’re really almost completely encircled by wildland urban interface. Those areas are going to be in high or high threat zones,” said Batson. “We want to improve knowledge and resources. People will be asked to make some changes. This is an effort to make our community more fire resilient. If you make changes but your neighbors don’t, it doesn’t help. We need people to believe in this. It starts with a lot of community outreach.”

The chief says he is “incredibly grateful” to have settled on working in Escondido’s fire department since 2003 when he started as a Firefighter Paramedic and served in every rank including Engineer, Captain, Battalion Chief, Division Chief, and Deputy Fire Chief.

“I had two needs and one major goal, a job that would allow me to be dad half the time. I really wanted a job and city” that encouraged values of being an outstanding person, of service to others and finding value in others. “Twenty-three years later I tremendously exceeded those expectations. Escondido is a fantastic city to serve.”

Asked what he is doing to attract the right people to serve in Escondido, he said: “We’re doing a couple of things. I’m very proud of our culture here, providing ‘legendary service.’ This is a special time in our service. We’ve seen the alignment in our organization and it is very special. The people who are here truly believe that what they are doing is important.” He added, “We have a recruitment committee of 13, trying to bring the best people to Escondido. Not many departments have that. People who are passionate to bring people here.”

The recruitment committee attends open houses, graduations and police academies. “They do presentations and coordinate ride-alongs. They mentor them and provide job interviews. It’s a real effort from that committee to bring in the best people.”

Because of this effort, said the chief, “We are getting some outstanding recruits. It will be hard to decide ultimately. Everyone talks about how hard it is to get applications. You really have to go out and sell this job and market your department. That is exactly what we’ve done and we are getting some outstanding recruits.”

He added, “We also do a lot of internal hirings. Five of our last six hires were Fire Explorers. Fire Explorers begin at high school ages. They train and it’s an apprenticeship where they learn about the career. They get to learn what it looks like. It’s a valuable mentorship. A lot of our current firefighters were Explorers. We’ve found that if our Explorers are really dedicated and get their EMT certification we can do a closed competitive hiring. Now they have a 30 year career!”

Q: What kind of reputation does the department have and what are you doing to enhance that?

“Going back to our mission state on offering outstanding customer service. In order to do that you have to be competent at your job. It’s an arduous tactical skill that requires a lot of training, and the same for competent paramedics, and the dedication to those skill sets. We pride ourselves on our competency. We work hard departmentwide to make sure we are improving our skill sets.”

He continued, “That’s a ton of effort because Escondido is one of the busiest departments for the number of firefighters we have. We have to back that up with realistic training. That means you have to set time aside and cover for training units. We have a reputation for experience and competency. When you join us you are not going to wait very long before you go on a serious fire. You are going to run those calls fairly often. Service, competency and commitment. That’s our reputation.”

Q: Will the department be adding firefighters?

“We’re trying to,” said Chief Batson. “We added a sixth operating ambulance in August. Going from five to six ambulances daily. An additional rescue ambulance per shift. We drop about 100 transports, because all our ambulances are busy.” Editor’s note: That means neighboring departments had to pick up the slack. “When we added that ambulance, we cut that number in half. So our neighbors transporting went from 100 a month to 50. We need to get another operating engine into service. We’re looking to add an additional engine company to our daily staffing also.”

Q: What is the biggest challenge facing Escondido Fire?

Shortening the responses for fire and medical aid, said the Chief, is one challenge. “Citywide we’ve been dealing with stagnation that was purely financial. The citizens passing Measure I was a gamechanger.”

The other challenge is community risk reduction: creating wildfire resilience. “That’s many faceted. It requires community buy in. During extreme weather, fire departments are not putting out wildfires.” The area hasn’t had such a catastrophic wildfire since 2007.

“We get a lot of Santa Anas, not winds blowing for three days. We haven’t quite had that to the extent they have up north. During that fire weather, its’ all about preparation. That’s a huge challenge that involves so many more thing than just staffing an engine or building a station.”

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