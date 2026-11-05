Mesa Agricola revisited

Our editor Dave Ross wrote a great piece about this restaurant. Since then, lines have been around the building everyday (sure, their being named one of the best restaurants in America by the New York Times may have something to do with that, but don’t tell him).

I gave Ross a hard time for not actually trying the food there (since it wasn’t open when he interviewed the owners). Because I’m a team player, I volunteered to go, stand in the line, and try the grub. He agreed to let me (to finally shut me up about asking him).

A woman in front of me said she was from Denver, and was in town visiting her daughter in San Diego, and drove up to Escondido to try it out after seeing the Times story. It was unfortunate that she spent 15 minutes asking questions about the four tacos she’d eventually order. The guy behind me was from Texas visiting his brother in Escondido, and wanted to try the restaurant with the biggest buzz in town.

There were only two tables inside, with 10 people sitting at them. There were a few tables outside, both filled with people. We realized we’d need to get our food to go.

We went at 2 p.m. and it was still rather busy. I was told by two different friends who raved about the place, that they run out of food later in the day, so by 4 p.m. you’d be out of luck on most things you try to order. Former NFL player Brian Habib said he wanted flour tortillas, but they had run out. Yet he added, “The corn tortillas, and all the food, was incredible though.”

I got a steak taco and a bean and cheese burrito. The burrito was good. I did have a burrito that tasted similar at Blanco Cocina in Fashion Valley. The street style taco I had was stuffed with steak and also had some of their heirloom beans on it. It was delicious; easily one of the best street tacos I’ve ever had (although it was hard to eat, falling apart everywhere, and they didn’t include forks or napkins with the order, which was odd). The green salsa was OK, but nothing special.

One of their specialties is their cochinita pibil taco. So, of course, my foodie wife had to get one. She thought it was delicious with succulent pork cooked Yucatan style in banana leaves, with spices that, to her, were reminiscent of curries—with pickled red onions on top. She also had the mushroom taco but that was too spicy for her. She couldn’t really taste the mushrooms, which were rather rubbery.

Both the tacos had rice and beans in them, which is different from most Mexican eateries in San Diego.

My wife was excited to try their Basque cheesecake. She makes a New York style cheesecake and being from the East Coast, she’s a snob about cheesecake. (Don’t even mention the Cheesecake Factory or she’ll sound worse than Obama making fun of it). The guy working the register said they baked the cheesecake but they were short-staffed and had no one there to slice it. This was a bizarre statement, which had my wife saying, “Well, give me a knife. I’m sure I could do it.” But nope. For our dessert that day, we’d have to walk down the street to grab a few Peterson’s donuts.

The bill came to about $37 (not counting the donuts), and I was glad we tried it. It was better than TJ Tacos and Frida’s, but if I want Mexican food in Escondido I’ll go to Roberto’s for fast food, or Mi Guadalajara or Cocina del Charro for sit down dining.

Josh Board is an Escondido resident, and a lover of Mexican food. He’s been a journalist for over 35 years and can be heard every Friday morning on Newsradio 600 AM KOGO.

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