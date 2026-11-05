TA SHORTS 11/5/26

Escondido Public Library program highlights

November 5 – November 11

Adult Crochet Club

Saturday, 11/07, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

All skill levels welcome to learn, stitch, get help on projects, and craft together. Yarn and hooks provided. Drop-Ins Welcome . All Ages

Healthy You: Yoga

Thursday, 11/12 , 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.

Come hang out with us and practice yoga! Take an hour to unwind and stretch. Bring your own yoga mat. Drop-Ins Welcome. All Ages

Diabetes Prevention

Monday,11/30 • 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Join us for this informative presentation over how to prevent diabetes. Learn how to make small changes in your everyday life for your health! Drop-Ins Welcome. Ages 18 and over.

Digital Services

Take the library with you! Use Libby to borrow eBooks, eAudiobooks, and eMagazines for free with your library card. Read or listen anytime, anywhere, right from your device.

Intimate Classics: “Bridge to the Romantic Era” Nov. 8

Escondido’s own Paul Tseng, cellist and Juilliard graduate, joins pianist Ching-Ming Cheng, chair of the Music Department at California State University San Marcos, for “Bridge to the Romantic Era” on Sunday, November 8, at 3 p.m. in the Center Theater at the California Center for the Arts, Escondido, 340 N. Escondido Blvd.

The concert is part of Intimate Classics at the California Center for the Arts, Escondido, the six-concert series presented by the nonprofit San Diego Music Society. This concert is underwritten by a gift from Jean Will Presents. The series brings solo and chamber music performances to the heart of Escondido, offering North County residents an opportunity to experience the artistry and conversation of live chamber music close to home.

Additional selections will be announced from the stage.

Tickets: https://bit.ly/PTCMC26

Series information: https://artcenter.org/ic/

Second annual Artisan Fair at Sikes Adobe Historic Farmstead

The San Dieguito River Park invites the community to its second annual Artisan Fair on Sunday, December 6, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Sikes Adobe Historic Farmstead, 12655 Sunset Dr., Escondido.

Visitors can shop for unique handmade gifts from local artisans, including pottery, jewelry, textiles, artwork, woodwork, home décor, and more. Food and beverages will be available, and guests can enjoy tours of the restored 1880s farmhouse.

This year’s event will also celebrate the completion of the farmstead’s new outdoor pavilion with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at noon. Local band Prairie Sky will provide live music beginning at 11:30 a.m.

Admission and parking are free.

For more information, visit www.sdrp.org.

Whimsical Winter Wonderland: Snowman & Christmas Tree Workshop

Saturday, November 7, 10:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

North Island Credit Union (Target Shopping Center)

1230 Auto Park Way, Escondido.

Get into the holiday spirit with a fun mixed media painting workshop! Create a charming winter woodland scene featuring a cheerful snowman atop a Christmas tree on a 16” x 20” canvas. Using acrylics, inks, and mixed media techniques, you’ll bring this festive masterpiece to life.

Perfect for all skill levels, this guided workshop covers color layering, blending, texture, and creative mixed media effects. All materials are provided.

For details and registration: https://www.escoarts.com/kat-furrow-mixed-media-workshops

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