DBA to celebrate ‘small business’

Small Business Saturday is November 28. The Downtown Business Association is urging fellow merchants to “come together to celebrate and promote our wonderful downtown.”

They are planning to celebrate the Saturday after Thanksgiving with a festive day featuring the Bingo Shopping Game, downtown trolley, and family-friendly activities in Heritage Garden.

Grand Avenue businesses are being invited to be a bingo stop location, donate a prize or become an event sponsor.

They are also gathering input on what hours the day they be held.

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