Avian Behavior Conservancy and Escondido Creek Conservancy host birds, botany and the creek

Early in the morning on October 3, birding enthusiasts, botany enthusiasts, and a group of local residents met at the Elfin Forest Reserve for a morning of nature walks, interactive exhibits and bird encounters.

The event was a fundraiser for both Avian Behavior Conservancy, a local non-profit which is dedicated to conservation, avian training, scientific research, and connecting people to birds through immersive experiences, and Escondido Creek Conservancy, established in 1991 to preserve Escondido’s creek watershed.

There were two guided hikes, arts and crafts for the children and other interactive activities. To finish the afternoon there was also a flighted bird education program, led by Founder of Avian Behavior Conservancy Hillary Hankey.

Guests were given the option to attend either the bird hike, the botany hike, or both, in order to learn more about the natural plants and birds that inhabit the Elfin Forest Creek area. They were greeted at the trailhead by Aldo, a Great Horned Owl, who is one of Avian Behavior Conservancy’s many bird ambassadors. During the birding hike, guests used binoculars to spot several different species of bird including several smaller birds, and several woodpeckers. During the birds and botany hike, four experts talked about the importance of preserving Escondido’s Creek habitat, different types of plants which are home to several different species of birds, animals, insects and butterflies, and much more.

At the welcome center there were plenty of interactive activities for kids, as well as coloring pages and the normal exhibits that are regularly at the welcome center. They had an owl pellet that could be dissected where people could match the various types of bones found with a sheet of common animal bones found in pellets. They had an activity where kids could create their own beak out of paper. Another activity included matching different types of food that birds eat with a representation of the type of beaks they might possess.

The afternoon concluded with a bird experience that was education, entertaining, and inspiring. Guests were introduced to several birds of many different species. Beatrix the Barn Owl was the first to be introduced. Forrest the White-Necked Raven was then introduced. He showed off his intelligence by taking an “egg” from a nest and putting it in a bucket. Forrest was also trained how to put recyclable materials into a bin during the encounter, and gathered donations from the crowd. The next bird to get her moment in the spotlight was Goldie, the American Kestrel. Kestrels are not only important species at Avian Behavior Conservancy; they are an important species in California.

According to their website, ABC launched their American Kestrel Monitoring program in 2025 “to better understand and support one of North America’s smallest and most charismatic falcons. This work connects local landscapes to a broader conservation effort through our partnership with the Golden State Kestrel Research Network, contributing data that helps track nesting success, habitat use, and long-term population trends across the western United States.” The population has been declining in recent years, and the research will help them figure out why, and target better ways to help them. Finally, the group was introduced to Suyana, the Andean Condor. Suyana weighs about 13 pounds and has a 10 foot wingspan.

The Escondido Creek Conservancy, which also benefited from the fundraiser, was founded in 1991, and has preserved over 7,000 acres of natural resources in the Escondido Creek Watershed. “We are thrilled about bringing our communities together for a morning that celebrates the distinct wildlife and natural spaces that make this region so special,” said Ariel Reed, education director at the Escondido Creek Conservancy. Reed also thanked the many sponsors for the event including, Richard and Kathryn Thorpe, San Pasqual Band of Mission Indians, Jimbo’s, Sprouts, Trader Joe’s, Ilustre, World Centric, Sunny Side Kitchen, Safari Coffee Roasters, and Orfila Winery.

For more information about Escondido Creek Conservancy, you can visit their website at www.escondidocreek.org . To learn more about Avian Behavior Conservancy, the birds they care for, or to donate visit, avian-behavior.org/.

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