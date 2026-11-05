Escondido Together hosts book discussion for “When We Walk By”

Wednesday and Thursday, October 28 and 29, Escondido Together hosted a discussion on a book about homelessness, entitled “When We Walk By,” by Kevin F. Adler and Donald W. Burns. The goal of the discussion was to look at homelessness in a more humanitarian light and to open a community dialogue, promoting helpful and practical solutions.

The discussion was held at the Baha’i Center in Escondido, and led by Verna Sundquist from the Baha’i center and the Rev. Meg Decker, former priest of Trinity Episcopal Church. Guests were encouraged to read the book in advance so that they could be prepared to discuss it.

Before the meeting began, a music video was played to set the mood. The Rev. Decker gave a brief introduction before splitting the room into smaller discussion groups.

The book suggests readers to look at homelessness through the lens of a shared humanity between all human beings, the flaws in the current system, and offers practical solutions to homelessness. Plus steps that can be taken by any individual.

Most of the discussions focused on bias and perspective around homelessness and the ways that people can shift their way of thinking in order to help members of the community experiencing homelessness. People also suggested various solution and small changes that may benefit people experiencing homelessness.

When the group came back together, a short discussion was held on interesting topics of conversation that came up in the groups and potential next steps were proposed. If you missed the discussion about the book, there may be more opportunities in the future to read and discuss it.

The discussion’s goal was to start an open dialogue which will continue in the future. The book is available for purchase on Amazon and other book retailers. There is also an audiobook available.

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