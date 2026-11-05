Three local prep teams make the playoffs

Only three local football teams survived into the CIF playoffs, but each enters postseason play with varying degrees of optimism.

Those teams are Escondido Charter, San Pasqual and Classical Academy.

Unfortunately, Escondido, Orange Glen and San Pasqual Academy failed to qualify for postseason play.

So let’s take a closer look at those squads whose seasons are still alive.

Based upon their status as a No. 1 seed in division 5-AA, the White Tigers look like the best bet to make a deep run in the playoffs. In a quarterfinal matchup, EC will take on the eighth-seed Foothills Christian (5-4).

Coach Erick Morales’s crew will be a definite favorite in that contest since in their season opener, the White Tigers dominated those same Knights 48-0.

After a marvelous season of revival where they posted a glossy 9-1 record, it’s hard not to envision EC doing something significant in the playoffs.

For starters, the White Tigers boast a potent offense led by sophomore quarterback Silas Greene, playmaking receiver San Hinrichs and solid running back Bryan Owens.

Meanwhile, EC features a stout defense that allowed only 88 points during the entire regular season and is led by a dynamite linebacking corps paced by the rugged Jake Scates.

From all appearances, the White Tigers have the wherewithal to seriously challenge for a CIF championship.

Meanwhile, it would be foolish to sleep on the chances of San Pasqual in Division 3 play.

The Golden Eagles come into the playoffs having won three in a row and five of their last six. They fashioned a solid regular season going 7-3 overall—not to mention their notable second-place finish (3-1) in the Palomar League.

Coach Andrew Clark and his troops more than lived up to expectations of SP being a highly competitive and challenging opponent.

Because of their high seeding at No. 3, the Golden Eagles were given a first-round bye. Next time we see them, SP take on the winner between Eastlake and Scripps Ranch in a quarterfinal matchup.

Above all else, what gives the G. Eagles a real chance to advance is their dangerous passing attack keyed by talented southpaw quarterback Cameron Pereira (24 TD passes) and impactful receivers Jordan Simmons and Jared Brecht who have combined for 91 receptions, 1,657 yards and 25 touchdowns.

Don’t be surprised if SP does some high flying in the postseason.

Finally, we come to Classical Academy (2-8), a squad that unfortunately has dropped its last four games.

Placed in Division 5 and handed the 13th seed, the Caimans will meet the No. 4 seed La Jolla Country Day (5-5).

If CA is to spring an upset, it must get plenty of production from its determined running back Daine Gonzalez—who thus far has gained 953 yards and scored 16 touchdowns.

So as the postseason begins, Escondido Charter appears poised to make a serious championship push, San Pasqual looks capable of turning its hot finish into a potential run, and Classical Academy will attempt to prove that records and seedings mean little once the playoffs kick off.

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