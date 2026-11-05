Escondido woman celebrates 107 years

Irene Bowers was born in Shanghai, China on October 9, 1919 to missionary parents working in China.

She came to the United States and graduated from Loma Linda School of Nursing in the early 1940’s. She married J.L. Bowers, a pastor, and partnered with him in churches as she was a gifted pianist and provided music for the worship services at many various churches, including the Ramona church well after she was 100 years old.

She found time during week days to give music lessons to younger children as well. She maintained her little home and yard in Ramona until four years ago when she moved to a care home in Escondido. She attended the adult day care senior activities there three times a week until five months ago. She would pack her keyboard each day she attended and would play music to those that attended. She has lived a long healthy life and welcomes each new day as a blessing. She is dearly loved by her family.

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