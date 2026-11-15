Escondido neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week, from medical supplies to games and storage boxes. Here’s a quick look at what’s available around town.

Item: Island Dressing Max Absorbent 4x5" dressings, sterile, premium medical nonwoven fabric

Quantity: 24 individual packs, each with 50 dressings

Condition: Sterile medical supplies

Location: Country Estates, Escondido, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

These are medical absorbent dressings, good for someone who needs a larger supply of wound dressings at home or for caregiving.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: 13 used Bankers Boxes (a “bankers dozen”)

Condition: Used, suitable for storage and organizing documents

Location: Encino, Escondido, CA, near Emanuel Faith Community Church

Source: nextdoor.com

Perfect for moving, filing old paperwork, or organizing closets and garages.

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Item: Complete billiard ball set (numbers 1–15, colorful with unique designs) and cue set

Includes:

Full set of balls (no white cue/strike ball)

4 adult cues – 3 in good condition , 1 slightly bent

– 3 in , 1 2 kid-size cues – fair condition

Condition: Used

Location: LaSerena-Mary Ln-Summit, Escondido, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

Nice pickup if you have a pool table and want extra cues or a fun, colorful ball set.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: History books and educational flashcards

Includes:

"The Civil War Experience" (book)

(book) "The Maps of First Bull Run" (book)

(book) Set of military aircraft educational flashcards

Category: Toys & games / educational

Location: Country Estates, Escondido, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

Great for history buffs, homeschoolers, or anyone who enjoys learning about the Civil War and military aircraft.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Escondido tend to go quickly, so if something here catches your eye, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.