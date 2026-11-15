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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Escondido Right Now
Escondido neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week, from medical supplies to games and storage boxes. Here’s a quick look at what’s available around town.
Island Dressing Max Absorbent 4x5" - Pack of 50
Item: Island Dressing Max Absorbent 4x5" dressings, sterile, premium medical nonwoven fabric
Quantity: 24 individual packs, each with 50 dressings
Condition: Sterile medical supplies
Location: Country Estates, Escondido, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
These are medical absorbent dressings, good for someone who needs a larger supply of wound dressings at home or for caregiving.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
A "Bankers Dozen" of Bankers Boxes
Item: 13 used Bankers Boxes (a “bankers dozen”)
Condition: Used, suitable for storage and organizing documents
Location: Encino, Escondido, CA, near Emanuel Faith Community Church
Source: nextdoor.com
Perfect for moving, filing old paperwork, or organizing closets and garages.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Colorful Billiard Ball Set and Cue Set
Item: Complete billiard ball set (numbers 1–15, colorful with unique designs) and cue set
Includes:
- Full set of balls (no white cue/strike ball)
- 4 adult cues – 3 in good condition, 1 slightly bent
- 2 kid-size cues – fair condition
Condition: Used
Location: LaSerena-Mary Ln-Summit, Escondido, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
Nice pickup if you have a pool table and want extra cues or a fun, colorful ball set.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Civil War Books and Military Aircraft Flashcards Set
Item: History books and educational flashcards
Includes:
- "The Civil War Experience" (book)
- "The Maps of First Bull Run" (book)
- Set of military aircraft educational flashcards
Category: Toys & games / educational
Location: Country Estates, Escondido, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
Great for history buffs, homeschoolers, or anyone who enjoys learning about the Civil War and military aircraft.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in Escondido tend to go quickly, so if something here catches your eye, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
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