Escondido has some solid sales roles right now, especially if you like working with people and closing deals. These three openings all offer clear pay info and room to grow.

Employer: O'Brien Toyota Lexus of Peoria / Genesis of Escondido

O'Brien Toyota Lexus of Peoria / Location: Escondido, CA (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Salary: $55,000 – $105,000 per year

Why it’s worth a click: Sell a fast-growing luxury auto brand with a new state-of-the-art dealership on the way. Full benefits (401(k), health, dental, paid time off, paid training) and a clear path to build a long-term career in high-end automotive sales.

Employer: CONAM Group of Companies

Location: Escondido, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $33.00 – $35.00 per hour

Why it’s worth a click: Lead leasing at a busy apartment community, mixing sales, marketing, and resident relations. You get full benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid vacation/sick time, pet insurance, and more) plus a stable property-management career path.

Employer: Honda of Escondido (Penske Automotive Group)

Location: Escondido, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Expected $70,000 – $140,000 per year (minimum wage + commission)

(minimum wage + commission) Why it’s worth a click: Work with a top automotive brand and a Fortune 500 company with uncapped commission potential. Comes with health benefits, 401(k) with match, and strong training, ideal if you want big earning potential and a clear growth ladder.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the same employers have more roles listed once you’re on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.