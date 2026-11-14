Escondido’s healthcare scene is busy right now—senior care, pharmacy, and behavioral health are all hiring. If you’re in patient care or support, this is a good moment to make a move.

Employer: Crestview Villa

Crestview Villa Location: Escondido, CA (350 S Vine St)

(350 S Vine St) Type: Part-time (AM and/or NOC shifts)

(AM and/or NOC shifts) Salary: Not listed

Assisted living role in a small, homelike community where you help seniors with daily care, meds, and getting to meals and activities. Good fit if you want steady training, leadership support, and meaningful one-on-one time with residents.

Employer: Advance Care Pharmacy

Location: Escondido, CA

Type: 20–40 hours/week, in-person

Salary: $21.00 – $25.00 per hour

Work with meds for long-term care, hospital, hospice, and acute care patients. Great if you like a fast-paced pharmacy setting, handling blister packs, cycle fills, and inventory while supporting pharmacists and care teams.

Employer: Villa Monticello (Memory Care RCFE)

(Memory Care RCFE) Location: Escondido, CA

Type: Full-time (AM & Float shifts listed)

(AM & Float shifts listed) Salary: From $18.00 per hour

Hands-on caregiving in a 29-bed memory care home, focused on dementia support and ADLs. Good for experienced caregivers who want stable full-time hours, room to grow, and a tight-knit team.

Employer: Cortica

Location: San Diego & surrounding areas (includes Escondido, hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Total Earning Potential: $91,061 – $113,820 (salary + bonus)

BCBA role supporting kids with autism and other neurodevelopmental differences in a transdisciplinary clinic model. Offers hybrid work (up to 50% remote), strong benefits, CEU stipend, and clear growth path through multiple BCBA levels.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are multiple shifts or similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.