Escondido’s retail scene is busy, and a few solid customer-facing roles are open right now. Good mix of part-time and full-time, from entry level to management track.

Employer: The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army Location: Escondido, CA

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Blend of cashier, sales floor, and donation handling in a thrift store setting. You’ll greet customers and donors, run the register, sort donations, stock the floor, and help keep the store clean. Good fit if you’re comfortable lifting up to 50 lbs and want steady part-time hours, including some evenings and weekends.

Employer: Dollar Tree

Location: 342c W El Norte Pkwy, Escondido, CA 92026

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry into management with a national discount retailer. You’ll learn how to run the store, lead a team, and handle day-to-day operations. Good option if you want a career path in retail management and like a fast-paced, budget-friendly store environment.

Employer: Ganahl Lumber

Location: Escondido, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (full-time with benefits and incentives)

Hands-on hardware sales and customer service at a long-standing local lumber company. You’ll help customers with hardware needs, stock shelves, pull orders, and keep inventory in shape. Great if you’re 18+, can lift up to 70 lbs, speak Spanish, and want a long-term role with growth potential.

Employer: Claire’s

Location: North County Mall, Escondido, CA

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed (paid at or above local minimum; part-time benefits available)

Trendy accessories store leadership role where you help drive sales, support piercings (training provided), and keep the store looking sharp. Ideal if you have 1+ year retail experience, love fashion and social media, and want manager-level responsibility without full-time hours.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—each listing has more detail on hours and requirements, and many employers are flexible for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.