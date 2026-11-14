Looking for a new four‑legged friend in Escondido, CA? These adoptable dogs at the San Diego Humane Society – Escondido Campus are ready to meet you and head home.

Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier mix

American Staffordshire Terrier mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Adoption fee: $165

Shelter: San Diego Humane Society – Escondido Campus

Phone: (619) 299-7012

Chilindrina is a sweet, playful young pup with big dreams of finding her new family. She’s full of curiosity, fun, and those classic puppy zoomies, then ready to curl up for a nap. If you’re excited for puppy kisses and a lifetime of love, Chilindrina may be your girl.

👉 Meet Chilindrina and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Adoption fee: $165

Shelter: San Diego Humane Society – Escondido Campus

Phone: (619) 299-7012

Sunshine lives up to his name. He’s friendly and affectionate, greeting people with a wagging tail and a big smile. He’s energetic and loves fetch, long walks, and positive‑reinforcement training (especially when treats are involved). He’ll do best with a family who can give him plenty of exercise and enrichment.

👉 Meet Sunshine and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Staffordshire Bull Terrier / Chihuahua mix

Staffordshire Bull Terrier / Chihuahua mix Age: Senior (about 8 years old)

Senior (about 8 years old) Gender: Female

Adoption fee: $165

Shelter: San Diego Humane Society – Escondido Campus

Phone: (619) 299-7012

Lola is an 8‑year‑old sweetheart with more pep in her step than you might expect. She still enjoys playtime but can be a bit nervous, so she’ll do best in a calm, quiet home where she can feel safe and comfortable. If you’re looking for a gentle companion to spoil, Lola could be the perfect match.

👉 Meet Lola and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Terrier (medium) / Papillon mix

Terrier (medium) / Papillon mix Age: Adult (younger)

Adult (younger) Gender: Female

Adoption fee: $165

Shelter: San Diego Humane Society – Escondido Campus

Phone: (619) 299-7012

Poppy is a sweet, loving terrier‑papillon mix with lots of affection to share. She enjoys treats, playing ball, pets, and being a lapdog. She’d be a great fit for someone who can give her plenty of time, care, and attention.

👉 Meet Poppy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re interested in any of these dogs, call San Diego Humane Society – Escondido Campus at (619) 299-7012 to ask about visiting and starting the adoption process. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these pups find their forever homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.