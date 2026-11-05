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Escondido

Eagle Scout Lake closed for weeklong maintenance

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TI4Ku_1GpfTp3W00

Maintenance work at Eagle Scout Lake in Kit Carson Park will begin Monday, November 9, to remove sediment and plants from the lake’s inlets ahead of the El Niño storm season. The work is expected to last about one week, during which the lake and bridge will be closed, with temporary fences and signs guiding visitors around the area; removed material will dry near Queen Califia's Magical Circle before being hauled away. Learn more about winter storm prep: Escondido.gov/StayReady.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Escondido

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