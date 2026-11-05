🏥 Escondido Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Full-Time Openings

Escondido’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from community clinics to specialty mental health and senior care. Here are several solid full-time roles if you’re ready for your next move in care work.

Employer: Links Healthcare LLC (at Valley Vista Post Acute )

Links Healthcare LLC (at ) Location: Escondido, CA (1025 W 2nd Ave)

(1025 W 2nd Ave) Type: Per diem (listed as FULL_TIME on job board)

Per diem (listed as FULL_TIME on job board) Salary: Not listed

Work in a 59-bed skilled nursing and rehab facility with a family-style feel. You’ll handle respiratory treatments, diagnostics, and Code Blue response while working closely with the Respiratory Department Head.

Employer: LifeStance Health

Location: Escondido, CA

Type: Full-time (W2) , part-time options also noted

, part-time options also noted Salary: $108,000 – $145,000 (productivity-based)

Join a large, fast-growing outpatient behavioral health group with a mix of testing and therapy. This role offers a sign-on bonus, 401(k) with 4% match, CEUs, paid parental leave, and malpractice coverage, ideal for PhD/PsyD psychologists licensed in California.

Employer: Family Health Centers of San Diego

Location: Escondido, CA

Type: Regular full-time

Salary: $28.00 – $32.67/hour

Serve a diverse, underserved community in one of the region’s largest FQHC systems. You’ll support clinic flow, room patients, assist with procedures, do phlebotomy and waived testing, and enjoy strong benefits, PTO, and retirement with employer match.

Employer: LifeStance Health

Location: Escondido, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $118,000 – $135,000 (productivity-based)

Therapists (LMFT/LCSW/LPCC) can step into a modern outpatient setting with flexible schedules, sign-on bonus, full benefits, 401(k) with match, and full admin support. Great if you want strong earnings plus work-life balance.

Employer: Silverado Escondido

Location: Escondido, CA

Type: Full-time, AM shift (Sunday–Thursday, 6:30 AM – 3:00 PM )

(Sunday–Thursday, ) Salary: Not listed

Provide hands-on daily care for residents with Alzheimer’s and dementia at a nationally recognized memory care community. Expect paid training, growth opportunities, health benefits, 401(k) match, PTO, and tuition assistance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—healthcare employers in Escondido are hiring steadily, and experience here can open doors fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.