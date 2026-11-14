Escanaba’s retail scene is steady right now, with solid options whether you’re just starting out or ready to run a whole store. Here are a few customer-facing roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Meijer

Meijer Location: Escanaba, MI

Escanaba, MI Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Part-time in-store role with a big regional retailer that offers weekly pay, team member discount, and education assistance. Good fit if you like a fast-paced store setting and want room to grow into other customer service roles.

Employer: AutoZone

AutoZone Location: Escanaba, MI

Escanaba, MI Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Mix of customer service, sales support, and delivery coordination for commercial (business) accounts. You’ll help shops get the right parts, manage orders and billing, and sometimes lead the commercial team when the manager is out.

Employer: Meijer

Meijer Location: Escanaba, MI

Escanaba, MI Type: Full-time, leadership

Salary: Not listed

High-level role running the entire store operation, from sales and staffing to customer experience and safety. Comes with weekly pay, 3 weeks paid days off (leaders), medical/dental/vision, 401(k), tuition programs, and team discount. Requires prior experience as a Store Director or District Manager–level leader.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby once you’re on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.