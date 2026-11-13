Escanaba’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options whether you want to stay local long-term or hit the road as a traveler. Here are a few strong picks hiring now.

Employer: Optum / UP Health System Home Care and Hospice (LHC Group)

Optum / Location: Escanaba, MI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $82,048 – $123,072 annual total cash target pay $39.45 – $59.17 hourly $47.34 – $71.00 per visit point

Perks: $20,000 sign-on bonus, comprehensive benefits, 401(k) with contribution, equity stock purchase (subject to eligibility)

Home health PT role where you complete in-home assessments, build treatment plans, and track progress for patients across Escanaba. Good fit if you like one-on-one care, autonomy in the field, and a mix of hourly and per-visit pay.

Employer: AHS Staffing

Location: Escanaba, MI (Travel assignment)

Type: Travel / 13-week contract

Pay: Estimated $2,520.60 per week Weekly wages: $1,253.60 Meals & incidentals per diem: $476.00 Housing per diem: $791.00

Schedule: 5×8-hour day shifts, 40 hours/week

Start date: 11/16/2026

Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, pet insurance, 401(k) with match, licensure reimbursement, weekly direct deposit, housing options, referral bonuses up to $1,000

Great if you want to travel but still enjoy a small-town feel. You’ll work general OT, with strong recruiter support and a clear pay breakdown so you know exactly what you’re earning each week.

Employer: Fresenius Medical Care

Location: 2405 Ludington St, Escanaba, MI 49829

Type: Full-time

Experience: No dialysis experience required; on-the-job training provided

No dialysis experience required; Requirements: High school diploma/GED, ability to meet CMS-approved certification timeline, CPR after training

Hands-on dialysis role where you set up machines, check vitals, support treatments, and help keep patients safe and comfortable. A strong entry point into healthcare if you want direct patient care, steady hours, and paid training with a major national provider.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back often—healthcare roles in Escanaba tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.