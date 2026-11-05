🛒 Escanaba Retail Jobs: Multiple Customer Service Openings

Escanaba’s retail scene is busy and hiring. If you like helping people and staying active on your feet, these local stores are worth a look.

Employer: Hobby Lobby

Hobby Lobby Location: Escanaba, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Step into big-box retail leadership with a store that offers competitive wages, strong benefits, and room to grow. You’ll use your management experience to make daily business decisions and should be open to relocation for promotion.

Employer: Meijer

Meijer Location: Escanaba, MI

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role in the deli and bakery, helping customers and keeping displays fresh and stocked. Meijer offers weekly pay, team member discounts, 401(k) with company contributions, paid education help, and medical/dental/vision for eligible team members.

Employer: Hobby Lobby

Hobby Lobby Location: Escanaba, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-line store role for friendly, self-motivated people who can work some nights and weekends. Craft or hobby experience is a plus, but not required—great if you enjoy helping customers and keeping a store running smoothly.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.